Doctor warns popular food is 'destroying' your GLP-1 dose

A doctor has spoken out in warning about how to use the GLP-1 weight loss drug correctly, including a common mistake people make when it comes to what food they consume while taking it.

With the rise in people using GLP-1 and subsequently the risk in people misusing it rising too, a doctor has spoken out about the safest and most effective way to use the weight loss medication, stressing why your approach to your diet is so important.

Taking to his social media, Dr Jones reveals why you may be taking your GLP-1 but not seeing the results you're hoping, explaining it could be your dinner which is 'undoing your entire GLP-1 dose'.

In a video shared to YouTube, he explains you can be 'disciplined all day' but when it comes to dinner, you risk losing your progress depending on the foods you choose to eat.

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While meals such as rice bowls, pasta or stir-fry with sweet sauce seem 'reasonable,' Dr Jones warns it can risk 'spiking your insulin right before the single longest fasting window of your entire day'.

GLP-1 has to be used a certain way to be effective and safe (Getty Stock Images)

Why is that 'timing so devastating'?

Well, Dr Jones explains: "When you sleep, your body is supposed to shift into fat-burning mode. Your GLP-1 is still circulating, your insulin is supposed to drop, and for seven to eight hours straight your cells should be pulling from stored fat.

"That's where a huge percentage of your actual results happen, overnight, while you're doing nothing."

What can happen to this process if you consume a dinner high in starch?

Dr Jones reveals it 'flips the switch' and you end up 'walking into sleep in fat-storage mode, your body locking fat away instead of releasing it'.

"Eight hours of fat-burning potentially just gone," he adds.

So, what can you do to ensure you stay on your goals?

Dr Jones has explained why having a large starch-heavy dinner can counteract your GLP-1 (YouTube/ Dr. Jones, DC)

Dr Jones advises: "The fix is what we build every dinner around in our clinic. Protein and fat. Steak, salmon, ground beef with vegetables cooked in butter or avocado oil. No rice, no bread, no pasta.

"Let your medication do its best work while you sleep."

He told UNILAD: "Total calorie intake still drives weight loss on a GLP-1. What most people underestimate is how much the timing and composition of that last meal shapes the rest of the process.

"A controlled crossover trial published in Cell Metabolism in 2022 found that eating late increased hunger, lowered daytime energy expenditure, and shifted gene expression in fat tissue toward storage.

"In our clinic we build dinner around protein and fat because it holds patients full through the evening, protects lean mass during rapid weight loss, and makes the next day's intake easier to control. On these medications, adherence is the whole game."