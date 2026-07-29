Doctor warns popular food is 'destroying' your GLP-1 dose
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Doctor warns popular food is 'destroying' your GLP-1 dose

It's important to be mindful about what we put in our bodies, especially for those using GLP-1 drugs

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ Dr. Jones, DC

Topics: Food and Drink, Health, Weight loss

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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