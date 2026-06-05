Doctor urges anyone trying 'hands-free masturbation' technique to do one thing first

A doctor has issued a health warning to anyone who is tempted by a 'hands free' form of masturbation.

This is 'e-stimming', a practice which is growing in popularity and the practitioners of which claim helps them to reach a more intense orgasm in sex and masturbation.

As its name suggests, e-stimming involves placing low-voltage electrodes on the body, with the current running through them then stimulating someone.

There are already a wide variety of toys available, including adhesive patches, a c*ck ring which stimulates the penis, and even toys for internal use.

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While practitioners claim on social media that it can give them a heightened orgasm like nothing they've felt before, a doctor has warned of the health risks that come with this practice.

Dr Emeka Okorocha is an NHS doctor and author of Your Health in Your Hands, which is available on Amazon, and shared some advice on e-stimming.

Dr Emeka Okorocha warned of some of the safety concerns in the practice (Dr Emeka Okorocha)

How does e-stimming work?

The electric nodes are attached to a part of the body, including the genitals, to stimulate pleasure.

Dr Emeka said: "When it comes to electronic stimulation for orgasms, normally we’re generally talking about vibrators, and TENS based erotic stimulation devices which can have both benefits and risks depending on the type of device and how you use it."

He added: "Vibratory simulation can help some people achieve orgasm more reliably and more consistently, this could be useful for people with reduced genital sensation, certain neurological conditions and sexual dysfunction.

"This could lead to increased sexual satisfaction, exploration of sexual preferences and reduced sexual frustration in many individuals."

Practitioners say the current provides a heighted experience ( Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

What are some safety concerns?

Electricity can of course be very dangerous, even in a relatively low voltage.

Dr Emeka explained that even for someone who does not have any health conditions, there could a risk of long-term effects.

"The risks could include that sometimes you can have temporary numbness or decrease sensitivity after prolong stimulation, skin irritation from the friction, sometimes even minor abrasions and soreness and or allergic reactions to certain materials and lubricants," he said.

"Electrical stimulation devices can be different than ordinary vibrators because if they pass electrical current through tissue the risks could be burns at Contact points, painful contractions, skin damage, and even nerve irritation."

He also warned that people should stick to toys designed for this purpose, and avoid 'improvised electrical sources'.

People have used TENS machines to deliver the current (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Who should avoid e-stimming?

As with practices there are some health concerns which make e-stimming unsuitable for some people.

For something involving electrical charges, Dr Emeka warned that this has the potential to interfere with electrical health devices in the body, such as pacemakers.

"You should definitely be seeking medical advice first, if you have an implanted pacemaker, or an ICD and implantable Cardioverter defibrillator or any other electrical medical devices," he said.

The doctor also advised against the practice if you have a cardiac or neurological condition.

He said: "Certain cardiac rhythmic disorders and neurological conditions aren’t compatible with electronic stimulation so check with your Doctor or Medical professional."