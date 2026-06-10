Sydney Sweeney explains how she really feels about OnlyFans as she reflects on wild Euphoria scenes
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Sydney Sweeney explains how she really feels about OnlyFans as she reflects on wild Euphoria scenes

Sweeney's character has had a lot of racy scenes in the show, sparking controversy

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Film and TV, Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.