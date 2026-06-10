Sydney Sweeney explains how she really feels about OnlyFans as she reflects on wild Euphoria scenes

Sydney Sweeney has opened up with her true feelings about OnlyFans after the third season of Euphoria saw her character starting an account on the platform.

Sweeney, 28, plays Cassie on the show, which recently wrapped up with the finale of its final season.

Her character's story in the third season, which picked up several years after the second, saw her starting up an OnlyFans account in an effort to get money to pay for her lavish wedding to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

This led to some controversial scenes in the third season, such as one where Sweeney was dressed as a baby while she posed, as well as frequent nude and sex scenes, including a montage in the fifth episode where she is shooting fetish content for her fans.

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Now, Sweeney herself has opened up about her own feelings about OnlyFans, as well as her role frequently featuring sex and nudity.

Sweeney revealed her own feelings about her character's decisions (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney spoke about how Euphoria's creator Sam Levinson had sent her the scripts for Cassie's scenes.

"He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie’s scenes in it, the OnlyFans scenes," she told the outlet, "and he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all.

"He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, 'Look, I'm playing a character'.”

The storyline for Cassie in the third and final season has proven controversial among fans, with some criticizing the inclusion of frequent nude and fetish scenes as subjecting Sweeney to a 'humiliation ritual'.

Explaining her own personal feelings about Cassie's plotline, Sweeney sad: "Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not.

Euphoria has now ended after its third season (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"But I'm an actor and that's my job and this is Cassie's life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible."

Sweeney went on to speak about Cassie's motivations in the show, saying: "From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved. She has a need to be validated by other people.

"She doesn't know how to love herself unless someone else loves her."

She added: "I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small."