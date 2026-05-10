An OnlyFans creator has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a client of hers died during a fetish session – which she was reportedly paid $11,000 for.

In April 2023, Michael Dale is said to have contacted Michaela Rylaarsdam for said fetish session.

Per texts seen by Detective Chris Zack of the Escondido Police Department, Dale, 56, had made a series of requests for Rylaarsdam, 32, to carry out.

These included that he be wrapped in Saran Wrap 'like a mummy', have women's boots glued to his feet, and have her seal his eyes shut using pouring adhesive.

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Two years after his death and Rylaarsdam, who professionally goes by Asshley SinCal, according to E! News, was charged with murder.

Police had discovered Dale with a plastic bag over his head, duct tape over his mouth, and plastic wrap shrouding his entire body.

Michaela Rylaarsdam has reportedly entered a guilty plea (enjoy.the.experience/TikTok)

The 56-year-old was rushed to a local hopsital at the time, where he was declared brain dead. A few days later her was taken off life support, PEOPLE reports.

Dale's cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation by a medical examiner. It's said that the bag had been around his head for at least eight minutes.

Rylaarsdam, a mother-of-three, has now pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a stipulated sentence of four years in custody, says the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. She's expected to be sentenced in early June.

It's said that Rylaarsdam was paid $11,000 by Michael Dale (enjoy.the.experience/TikTok)

Speaking at a preliminary hearing, Rylaarsdam's defense argued that she had called 911 and performed lifesaving measures on Dale on the day of the fatal incident. They also pointed out that she was still at the scene when police arrived.

However, Dale's roommate (who had only lived with him for five days, according to PEOPLE) testified at the same hearing that he'd heard Dale request that Rylaarsdam stopped what she was doing before he fell unconscious. Supposedly he even offered her more money to stop.

As part of the investigation, a video of the encounter – which was going to be shared on OnlyFans – was found.

Photos of Dale with a plastic bag over his dead were also found, reports Complex. These graphic images are said to have been sent to Rylaarsdam's husband.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced in early June (enjoy.the.experience/TikTok)

While cases like this are uncommon, they're not unheard of. Last month it was revealed that Dwain Hall's trial will begin on November 16, per CourtTV.

Hall is facing charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping following the death of Sonia Exelby.

The pair are said to have met on a fetish website. Per Hall's arrest affidavit, Exelby, who hailed from the UK, was 'suicidal and traveling to the United States to be sexually abused, tortured, and possibly murdered', according to documents found on her computer.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].