Tourists have criticized a popular destination after it introduced a ban on alcohol, leaving visitors high and dry.

The measure will see anyone visiting the islands on cruise lines, which frequent the destination, unable to get an alcoholic drink if they set foot on dry land.

It's been introduced by the government of The Bahamas, a country made up of a chain of islands in the Caribbean which is a big stop for many cruise lines.

This alcohol ban will cover the entire area, including private islands as well as resorts operated by cruise and travel businesses as well.

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Many customers have been left frustrated by the temporary restrictions, with one person complaining that she 'would have picked a different itinerary to celebrate with our friends' if she had known about the rules.

But why has The Bahamas introduced this ban on alcohol sales?

Cruise ships docking in The Bahamas (Francois LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

It's because the country is heading into a general election, so the sale of alcohol is restricted as the nation goes to the polls on May 12.

A letter that Royal Caribbean sent to guests read: “There is a public notice issued by the Ministry of National Security in The Bahamas that prohibits the distribution of alcohol during national elections.

“We’ve explored whether any exceptions could be made; however, this restriction applies nationwide throughout The Bahamas.”

The notice issued by the government said: “Any person selling or exposing or offering for sale any intoxicating liquor during such hours shall be deemed to be so doing while not holding a license under the provisions of the Business License Act."

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, which has several ships scheduled to dock in the country on the day of the election, said that the company would be 'respecting and complying with all local laws and regulations'.

Cruise ships are frequent visitors to The Bahamas (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for MSC World America)

The Bahamas is not the only country to have restrictions on alcohol sales during elections, with others including some states in India and Chile.

One furious passenger took to social media, writing: “We scheduled a trip with stops in the Bahamas for our 40th anniversary. We are going with 26 of our friends. Planned activities at CocoCay and Nassau.

“The general election has banned all alcohol for the two days we are there. And we find out only two days before we leave? Not a way to treat customers who cruise four times a year.”

However, it's not all bad, as the ban only applies to alcohol being sold on dry land.

If anyone really wants a drink during their stay, they will still be able to buy alcohol on board the cruise ship.