Bombshell claims that the ex wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in a situationship with none other than P Diddy himself have emerged this week with the publication of a new book on the formerly royal couple.

The book, Entitled by Andrew Lownie, alleged that Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York who divorced ex Prince Andrew in 1996, began a 'secret friend with benefits' type of relationship with the superstar rapper in 2004.

Among the jaw-dropping claims that were released in an excerpt from the book was the claim that Ferguson took her daughters to meet Sean 'Diddy' Combs when they were both under the age of 18, with the hip hop mogul reportedly 'obsessed' with the royals.

But with these salacious assertions circulating about her conduct, people close to Ferguson have briefed that there is no truth to the claims in Lownie's book. Forcing the author to issue a defense of his work.

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Sarah Ferguson and Michael Bolton at Sean Puffy Combs birthday party in 1998 (Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

A source close to Ferguson, 66, responded to Lownie's claims in the Telegraph, saying: "This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him."

Yet, Lownie has told the UK's Sunday Times that he stands fully behind each of the claims made in Entitled, and that his information came from people close to the former duchess. He said that he had 'no doubts about his sources'.

"I stand by it, it’s fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson," the author said.

One of the anonymous staff members who Lownie claims to have to spoken with to get his material for the book reportedly told the royal expert that he was shocked to see 16-year-old Eugenie going to one of the rapper's shindigs.

"Sean’s parties were wild," they told Lownie for Entitled. "The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming."

Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Beatrice, 16, at a launch party for Diddy's 'Unforgivable' fragrance (Stuart Morton/WireImage for MAC Cosmetics)

Other sources and images from the time reveal that the divorced royal couple's other daughter, Princess Beatrice, also attended a Diddy party when she was 16, for his 'Unforgivable' fragrance.

Lownie also alleges in his book that he designed the scent around Ferguson's own preference for how a man should smell, with the rapper bragging about 'slamming' the then-Duchess in $50,000 hotel rooms.

Another disturbing detail about their alleged relationship was that the rapper who was jailed for four years and fined $500,000 over what happened to the women at his 'freak offs', was that Diddy reportedly 'could not wait until Fergie’s daughters come of age'.

While Ferguson purportedly denied this alleged relationship with Diddy, these allegations follow her and ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandalous relationship with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which continued after his conviction for child sex offences.



