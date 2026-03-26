A former butler for the Royal Family has revealed what he thought of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest after the ex-royal was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office last month.

The former Prince Andrew was taken in by authorities following a Thames Valley Police investigation that looked into the alleged sharing of confidential material by Andrew during his time as a trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Royal was questioned for hours before being released later that day.

Grant Harrold, who worked for the now King Charles between 2004 and 2011, has since gone on to speak about his royal career in a memoir titled The Royal Butler: My remarkable life of royal service.

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During his time working for the monarchs, Harrold crossed paths with Andrew on the odd occasion and detailed in a recent interview with LADbible Stories what he thought of the disgraced royal's arrest.

He said: "When I saw him get arrested, it was a bit of a shock because we haven't had a royal since Charles I. It was unprecedented to actually see what took place, and I think that's why the King removed the titles because I think the King knew what was coming.

"The household have got their contacts. They work with the government, with the police who protect them. They are going to be aware of what's coming and something was definitely said for them to made the drastic measures they took. It's probably good they took those measures, especially with what then took place."

Last October, Andrew stated he was giving up his royal titles amid the 'continued accusations' about himself.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said in a statement.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

The now infamous photo of Andrew returning home after being questioned by police (MEGA/GC Images)

The statement continued: "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me.

"As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Harrold told LADbible how you got a feeling from Andrew that he believed 'he thought he was better than everyone'.

The former royal butler added: "What was weird for me was no other member of the family did you get that vibe from, not from the Queen, not from Prince Phillip, not from his brother Charles, not from Anne, none of them.

"But with him he had this, I can't even explain it, I just didn't want to be in his presence. Luckily I didn't have to do much for him."