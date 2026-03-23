A former butler for the British Royal Family has shared his opinion of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after working around him for seven years.

Grant Harrold worked for Charles III as a butler between 2004 to 2011, when he was still the Prince of Wales, as well as working for Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and Prince Harry.

In 2025, he published a memoir based on his royal career called The Royal Butler: My remarkable life of royal service, and he also works as an etiquette coach and in training butlers, becoming known on social media as 'The Royal Butler'.

Now, Harrold has opened up about his honest opinion of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his 'prince' title due to his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

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Harrold stressed that he had not had many dealings with Andrew, but told LADBible Stories: "You got the feeling he thought he was better than everyone, just his mannerisms and the way he was."

Harrold opened up about his perception of Andrew (LADbible Stories/YouTube)

He added: "And what was weird for me was no other member of the family did you get that vibe from, not from the Queen, not from Prince Phillip, not from his brother Charles, not from Anne, none of them.

"But with him he had this, I can't even explain it, I just didn't want to be in his presence. Luckily I didn't have to do much for him."

Harrold explained that he was not the only person to feel this way about Andrew either, adding: "Also, from colleagues in the Royal Household, none of them ever have a nice thing to say about him."

He added: "Put it this way, he wasn't one of the most popular royals."

Harrold said that he personally didn't believe that King Charles III is close to his brother.

"This is my personal view, I don't ever remember them being that close, I really don't," said Harrold.

Andrew was arrested on his birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office (MEGA/GC Images)

Andrew was arrested on his birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, becoming the first senior royal to be arrested since Charles I.

After his arrest, Andrew was held in custody for several hours before being released pending further investigation.

Andrew was arrested after police arrived at his home at Wood Farm, where he had been staying after being kicked out of his previous residence at Royal Lodge.

Following his brother's arrest, the King said that the police 'have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation', adding: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."