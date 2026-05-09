Sarah Ferguson, the ex wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had a 'friends with benefits' relationship with former rap superstar P Diddy, according to claims in a new book.

This bizarre crossover between two major sexual abuse scandals, namely that of jailed Combs' coerced 'freak offs' and the formerly royal couple's friendship with prolific pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been alleged in the new book by royal expert Andrew Lownie.

The author alleges in Entitled that Sarah Ferguson first met Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2002 at a party thrown by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell herself, Epstein's now-imprison fixer and co-abuser.

By 2004, Ferguson and Diddy fell into a 'friends with benefits' type of situationship in 'secret', Lownie Claims in excerpts published by the Daily Mail. Although, images seen by UNILAD show that the pair may have first interacted in 1998, at P Diddy's star-studded birthday bash.

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Sarah Ferguson with Michael Bolton at P Diddy's birthday party in 1998 (Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

But in Entitled, Lownie says that when the pair began their affair in 2004, Combs would boast about how he was 'slamming' the former Duchess of York in $50,000 per night hotel rooms.

He even alleges that Combs even came up with a new scent, 'Unforgivable', which was designed around Ferguson's own preference for how men should smell.

This purported affair is claimed to have taken place around eight years after her divorce from then-Prince Andrew, with whom she had an 'unconventional' separation as they remained living under the same roof at their Berkshire estate with their two daughters.

During that time, the pair are known to have associated with Epstein and Maxwell, with the pair even attending Windsor Castle for Andrew's 40th birthday in 2000. A few years later, they returned to Windsor for Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday - while Epstein was facing solicitation charges.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Beatrice, 16, at a launch party for Diddy's 'Unforgivable' fragrance (Stuart Morton/WireImage for MAC Cosmetics)

The divorced royal couple's co-living situation continued until 2004, when Andrew moved to the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the residence he would remain at for the next 20 years before his friendship with Epstein saw King Charles strip him of his titles and privileges.

Lownie's new book alleges that Ferguson took her other daughter Princess Eugenie to one of Combs' parties when she was just 16, in 2006, with an unnamed member of the royal staff sharing "Sean’s parties were wild. The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming."

It also claims that the now-66-year-old former Duchess had introduced both of her young daughters to Diddy, who was supposedly 'obsessed' with the royals, even reportedly saying that 'he could not wait until Fergie’s daughters come of age.'

The excerpt does not make clear what happened to this alleged situationship between Ferguson and Diddy, or when it ended.

A source close to Sarah Ferguson reportedly told the Telegraph that the former duchess denies the claims in Entitled, adding: "This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him."