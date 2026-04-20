The long-awaited return of Euphoria has left fans reeling, with its five-year time jump unveiling the shocking fates of its once-troubled teens.

Many have been left divided over Cassie’s storyline, with Sydney Sweeney’s character ending up in the suburbs with toxic heartthrob Nate (Jacob Elordi), where she’s turned to OnlyFans.

And those who tuned into the latest episode will know only too well the lengths Cassie will go to keep her customers on the site happy.

At one stage, Cassie is seen posing topless as she holds an ice cream which drips down her breasts.

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The scene, which left people stunned to say the least, may seem on the explicit side, but actually comes from a sexual fetish that became hugely popular in the 80s - sploshing.

Fans were left stunned by one of Sydney Sweeney's latest Euphoria scenes (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

To 'splosh' is to derive sexual pleasure from having wet and messy substances like food and drink poured over you.

Though in many cases, those who practice the fetish take it to far greater extremes than just a dollop of whipped cream. Sploshing can mean being covered in a whole host of edibles, bathed in jelly, or even covered with syrup and cake.

Essentially, it's being coated in anything that would require a heavy-duty shower to clean up afterwards, as its alternative name WAM (wet and messy), suggests.

While it might not be for everyone, sploshing appears to be gaining traction, with as many as 11 million views on TikTok.

There, videos show women pouring any number of foods over themselves, be it chucking spaghetti over themselves, sitting in cake or dousing themselves in coffee.

Speaking to Metro, sex psychotherapist Gigi Engle said sploshing is by and large about getting 'wet', with food just one popular spin-off.

"Sploshing is a sexual kink or fetish that involves sitting in or spreading around jelly-like or viscous substances," she explained.

Sitting in cake is apparently particularly popular among fetishists. According to the therapist, the most common substances are jelly, shaving cream, cakes, icing and batter, though it can vary from person to person.

To 'splosh' is to derive sexual pleasure from having wet and messy substances like food and drink poured over you (Getty Stock)

"Cake sitting is very popular on OnlyFans, there are a lot of women who sit in cakes as a part of their content creation," Engle explained.

"It’s where an attractive woman or fem makes the cake and then does a close-up video of them fully sitting on it and squishing it. It’s very messy, and there’s destruction which can feed into the erotica of it."

Dripping chocolate over people is another favorite, while sitting in jelly is also up there.

Explaining why some people find spolshing just so arousing, Engle said that the 'auditory' element of the experience - the squishing wet sounds - can play a big part.

"There’s a tactile element to it where you could like the feel of it on your fingers or body," she added. "The messiness and wetness can also be a big draw – it’s a very sensory experience."