A doctor has warned men to prepare themselves for a health condition dubbed ‘Summer penis’ which might happen during the heatwave set to explode in the upcoming weeks.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), around 120 million people are set to experience the heat as the Fourth of July celebrations kick off.

Then, up in Canada, temperatures of 99F, could expected in places such as Ontario, joining Europe in its unexpected climate event.

However, aside from the usual warnings about sunscreen, burns, keeping your head covered and hydrating yourself, health experts have also listed ‘Summer penis’ as a potential side effect of the weather.

Advert

The extreme temperatures have been reported to come as a consequence of a heat dome, which will see Midwest and Mississippi Valley hit the hardest today, per the NWS.

Then, predictions say it’ll sidle on over to Ohio Valley and East Coast for the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 95F-105F and along with the humidity, heights of feeling like 100F-115F.

But while soaring heat could be nice to look at from afar, the penis could still face consequences as a side effect of the temps.

What is 'Summer penis'? (Getty Stock Images)

Dr Chun Tang, a general practitioner at private healthcare clinic Pall Mall Medical, has revealed exactly what ‘Summer penis’ is, and whether it’s something to be worried about.

Dr Tang told The Sun: “So ‘summer penis’ is a term people use to describe when a male’s penis seems a bit bigger or fuller during hot weather.

“It’s not an official medical thing, just something people have noticed and talked about.”

They explained that this is caused by the penis getting hot, and expanding.

They revealed: “The idea is that in warmer months, especially when it’s hot and humid, the heat causes your blood vessels to expand a bit, which can make things down there look a bit different. Some men notice that their penis looks a little larger, especially when it’s flaccid.”

They urge people to keep cool (UNILAD)

Dr Tang said that ‘because of the increased blood flow, it might feel a bit softer or more relaxed than usual’.

Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and clinical director of Patient.info, previously told The Sun of the same problem, revealing that the penis isn't 'growing' during this period, but it just looks bigger due to the expansion.

She said: “Technically when you’re hot, as well as when you are excited, then your blood vessels may expand.

“When blood vessels on the surface are a bit bigger, then things are going to look a bit bigger. But your penis is not growing, it’s just your blood vessels growing slightly larger as a way to reduce heat. It’s not going to make you perform better either – when you are erect your penis is swollen to the max anyway.”

To help with this Dr Tang suggested the following: "Avoid too much heat, wear loose clothes, and stay well-hydrated. This can help minimise the effect."



