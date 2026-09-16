Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announce split after 9 years of marriage

Hollywood actors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have announced they are separating after nine years of marriage, confirming that they have quietly been living apart.

The couple, who tied the knot in early 2017, shared the news in an amicable joint statement addressing their decision to part ways romantically while keeping their focus on raising their family.

“We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit," the pair stated to PEOPLE. "We've got each other forever—and it's GOOD.”

The two performers first met in 2015 while starring alongside one another in the off-Broadway production of Neil LaBute’s play The Way We Get By.

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They reconnected professionally later that year on the set of the comedy-drama feature The Last Word, where their on-screen romance quickly blossomed into a real-life relationship.

The couple called time on their relationship after almost a decade of marriage (Bruce Glikas/Getty Image)

By March 2016, the duo had officially confirmed they were dating, and they announced their engagement that September. In March 2017, just days before welcoming their first child, the couple decided to bypass a large celebrity wedding in favor of a quiet, spontaneous ceremony.

Opening up about the intimate nuptials shortly after, Seyfried explained: “We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Over the course of their nearly decade-long marriage, the couple prioritized privacy, stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight to raise their children on a peaceful farm in upstate New York.

Despite the split the duo remain committed to co-parenting their children amicably (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

They share two children together: an eight-year-old daughter, Nina, born in March 2017, and a five-year-old son, Thomas Jr., whom they welcomed in September 2020.

Despite their quiet separation, the pair have maintained a warm public dynamic. Sadoski has frequently been seen supporting Seyfried’s recent string of award-winning television and film projects, while Seyfried praised her husband in an interview earlier this year for the sacrifices he made at home to support her demanding filming schedules.

Hours before the split was officially made public, Seyfried shared a casual photo of Sadoski on her social media, underscoring the friendly, united front the former partners intend to maintain moving forward.