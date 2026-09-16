Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announce split after 9 years of marriage
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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announce split after 9 years of marriage

The couple have quietly called time on their nine-year marriage while remaining dedicated co-parents.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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