Mysterious new Loch Ness Monster image shows 'family of Nessies' on Google Earth
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Mysterious new Loch Ness Monster image shows 'family of Nessies' on Google Earth

The woman who registered the sighting caused an online storm and was forced to deny being 'a crank'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Google Earth)

Topics: Scotland

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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