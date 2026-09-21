Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber has died aged 27

The son of Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber has died at the age of 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Presley was found dead at an LA rehab center.

An autopsy has not yet been completed, reports TMZ .

According to TMZ, when its reporters approached Cindy Crawford's representatives and her husband Rande Gerber, as-well-as daughter Kaia Gerber, they all confirmed that Presley had died earlier on Sunday.

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Crawford’s representative said, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (Getty)

Who was Presley Gerber?

Born in 1999 to super-model Crawford and businessman Rande, Presley followed his mother into the world of professional modelling from the age of 15.

Presley was arrested for drinking and driving in 2019, with his lawyers at the time insisting he had never been arrested before. He was successful in his career at the time, having worked for Calvin Klein, Doce & Gabbana and Paris Vogue.

However, he was convicted and sentenced to 3 years on probation later that year, two days of community service and he was made to complete a DUI course.

In 2020 he got the tattoo 'MISUNDERSTOOD' inked onto his face.

Before he died, he opened up about his demons.

Talking to Studio 22 podcast three years ago, he said, "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.

Presley was pictured in his final Instagram post of August 5th (IG)

“[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” Presley continued. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

He added, “I’ve seen a lot of stuff and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”

What are people saying about Presley Gerber?

He was the only son of Condy and Rande.

Since news of Presley's death broke, the internet has been awash with tributes.

CNN entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister said on X, "This is just tragic. Sending blessings to Cindy, Rande & Kaia."

Paris Hilton left a comment a few hours before the news went public on Presley's final Instagram post of August 5th that simply read: "Love you, bro."