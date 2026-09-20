Ms Rachel clears up net worth rumours saying numbers online are 'nowhere near'

Ms Rachel has opened up about her net worth, after seeing figures circulate online that she claims are 'nowhere near' the reality of how much wealth she and her husband have accumulated.

You might not know Ms Rachel by name, but if you have a toddler in your life, chances are you know her face, her songs and, quite possibly, the sound of her voice ringing around your living room.

The US educator shot to fame during the pandemic with her colourful YouTube videos, where she teaches young children everything from words and numbers to nursery rhymes and social skills.

And while her day job might involve singing about the alphabet and talking to toddlers through a camera, Ms Rachel has built a seriously impressive online empire in the process - becoming one of the biggest children's entertainers on the planet.

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Now, she's opening up about just how much money that empire has actually made her, and it may surprise you.

Ms Rachel has become a household name among families. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Speaking with the Guardian, Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, says her net worth is 'nowhere near' the $50 million that is rumored online.

"I don’t have any fancy things, I could say that," she said.

And what she does indulge in is very on brand, as she added: "I like to buy toys … I think toys are fun, little fidget toys and stuff.

"I think space in New York is hard to come by and space is nice, but I don’t want a fancy house."

But she hasn't built the empire alone.

Her husband, Broadway composer Aron Accurso, has been by her side from the beginning - helping create, write, arrange and produce the children's content that turned his wife into a household name.

The star says her rumored net worth is nowhere near the reality of her wealth. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Speaking about the early days, Ms Rachel noted that the two have always enjoyed being 'silly' together, but that it always her husband who kept reminding her how great she is.

"We didn’t know that toddler TV could be big business," she said.

But beyond the business side of her success, Ms Rachel has also been refreshingly open about the role of screen time in children's lives - and why she doesn't believe parents should feel guilty about letting their little ones watch her videos.

"There’s a lot of judgment and shaming of parents," she said, "And I think if you understood what most parents are going through, that wouldn’t be there."