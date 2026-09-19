Ed Sheeran makes unexpected change to concert after dropping Macklemore and losing every opener
Home>Celebrity

Ed Sheeran makes unexpected change to concert after dropping Macklemore and losing every opener

Sheeran is set to take to the stage tonight for the first time since his support acts withdrew from the tour

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: