Ed Sheeran makes unexpected change to concert after dropping Macklemore and losing every opener

Ed Sheeran is having to make a big change to his upcoming performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia tonight, September 19, after all his opening acts dropped out following Macklemore's removal from the line-up.

The US rapper was dropped from upcoming gigs on Sheeran's Loop Tour, after making pro-Palestinian speeches on stage in which he called for a 'Free Palestine', during a September 4 performance.

Messina Touring Group confirmed Macklemore had been axed from the remaining dates to prevent venues from canceling the shows entirely, following reported pushback from stadium venue owners.

Following the news of Macklemore's departure, fellow support acts Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, Finneas and Sheeran's house band Beoga, also announced they would be stepping down.

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Due to this, the start time of the concert has been pushed back by two and a half hours.

The concert's start time was originally set for 5.30 p.m, the Mirror reports, with Sheeran's performance set to take place at 8 p.m. However, the start time has now been pushed back to 8 p.m on Ticketmaster, with no support acts now on the line-up.

As of the time of writing, the start time for other upcoming shows, including Foxborough, Atlanta, and Indianapolis and Charlotte remain at 5.30 p.m.

All of Ed Sheeran's support acts dropped out of his tour following the removal of Macklemore (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Announcing his departure on Monday, Rowe penned on Instagram: "I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran's 'The Loop' North American Tour. I don't take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this.

"But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.

"I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children."

He then added that he would 'lose all respect for himself if he carried on as normal'.

"I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland. FREE PALESTINE," the singer concluded.

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish, also said: "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," and that he 'stands with Palestine and its people'.

Ed Sheeran responds to Macklemore being dropped from his Loop Tour





Following this, the Shape of You singer took to Instagram to share his own statement, saying he was 'appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine'.

"The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated," the statement began.

"After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting. I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said," the musician stated.

Sheeran claimed that he 'spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge' and 'tried to find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue's and promoter's decision was final'.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision; it was not mine. Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me," he wrote.

Elsewhere in the lengthy statement, Sheeran said he was 'not complicit' and 'has his personal views on the devastating conflict'.















