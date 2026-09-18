Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul's mom calls her out for 'disgusting' bath scene with her ex
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Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul's mom calls her out for 'disgusting' bath scene with her ex

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has been called out by her own mom after watching Season 5

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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