Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul's mom calls her out for 'disgusting' bath scene with her ex

Taylor Frankie Paul's mom has hit out at her daughter after watching Season 5 of her Mormon reality show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has gotten backlash over a bath scene filmed for the show, and it's not for the reason you may think.

Liann May, Paul's mom, vented about the scene in question in a TikTok video, where she said it was like she was looking at someone else.

The video shows Paul taking a bubble bath with her ex, Ben Lambert.

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There, she can be seen leaning over and taking a few mouthfuls of water from the faucet, drinking the New York City water.

Obviously, this might spark a conversation surrounding sanitation and whether the water is safe to drink.

However, that's not why May was upset.

Liann May had something to say about her daughter (Photo by Fred Hayes/Disney via Getty Images)

In her video, which was posted to her official TikTok account, May called the bath scene 'disgusting' because of the way her daughter was behaving.

She said it was because she feels her daughter was looking for male 'validation'.

She said of the season: "Just having him there and you getting validation from these men. I know that you're hurting, but it just wasn't right, and so I hope that you can continue to progress like you've been, and I hope that you are a completely different person on season 6 if you decide that you want to do that."

She also made not of the conversations between Paul and her other ex, 'D-Bag', which could pertain to ex Dakota Mortensen, who Paul shares three children with.

May said in the video that she hopes their children don't witness the exes speaking to each other in such a way after presumably watching scenes of the pair arguing.

When it comes to Mortensen, there is a lot of history between Paul and her ex.

Especially in 2023.

In a resurfaced video of the pair, Paul can be seen pushing and kicking Mortensen in front of a child. The video reportedly shows the incident which Paul was arrested for that year, and ended up being charged with assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

She pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge in August 2025, but four other charges ended up being dropped.

She said she was 'disgusted' by her daughter's bathtub scene (Hulu)

As a result of the footage, a Disney spokesperson revealed her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, had been cancelled prior to its screening.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said.

Following The Bachelorette's cancellation, a spokesperson for Paul said in a statement obtained by People: "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

The spokesperson added: "There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

"Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."