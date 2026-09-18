Better Call Saul star Russell Andrews shares three common symptoms of ALS he experienced before diagnosis

Russell Andrews has opened up about his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, raising awareness of the first symptoms he noticed.

The Straight Outta Compton and Better Call Saul actor was first diagnosed with the condition in 2025, publicly speaking out about the diagnosis in May earlier this year.

What is amyotrophia lateral sclerosis (ALS)?

Amyotrophia lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative condition 'that affects how nerve cells communicate with your muscles,' Cleveland Clinic explains.

It targets nerve cells in the brain and spinal chord and, over time, affects muscle control.

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This can lead to muscle weakening and twitching which can cause difficulty with movement, speaking, and breathing.

The disease eventually causes muscles to waste away and can lead to life-threatening outcomes.

Treatments can help slow the progression of the disease and improve quality of life. However, there is currently no cure.

And Andrews has since reflected on when he first started noticing changes in his body, admitting he didn't have any real worries until 2021, but looking back in hindsight, started experiencing symptoms before.

Russell Andrews in Better Call Saul (Netflix)

What three symptoms of ALS Russell Andrews first noticed

The 64-year-old told PEOPLE in 2021 he first suspected may be wrong when he began finding it more difficult to speak and utilise his voice, worried he was experiencing a stroke.

However, as a result of COVID-19 and the actors' strike, he had no insurance so waited until 2025 to visit a doctor.

When he eventually visited Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he was sent to see a neurologist and after several weeks, was officially diagnosed with ALS in early August, 2025.

Looking back, now with greater insight and education into the condition, he realises he began experiencing symptoms far earlier too.

He told the outlet: "I would feel twitches in my arms. I would feel like I was having pinched nerves consistently in my neck. But my walking was fine, my balance was fine."

Since being diagnosed, the initial results leaving him 'a little numb' and 'in denial,' Andrews has been proactively engaging in evaluations, check-ups and occupational therapy with his doctors.

And as to how his symptoms have been progressing?

Andrews has resolved to spread awareness (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

How Russell Andrews' ALS symptoms are now

Well, Andrews is trying to remain positive, noting it's mainly the 'slowed speech' which 'annoys' him.

However, he is 'learning how to get around it and wrap [his] mouth around some of these consonants'.

He also experiences cramping 'from his shoulders to the back of [his] legs' when he yawns in the morning and a 'loss of grip in both hands, primarily the left hand'.

ALS can leave his fingers struggling with 'simple things' such as tying shoes or buttoning shirts.

Andrews notes he is 'okay with balance' though and his breathing isn't 'labored,' questioning: "How can I complain?"

Alongside facing his condition head-on, Andrews has also resolved to talk about his journey with it as much as possible, even partnering with patient-focused non-profit, EverythingALS, which supports people with ALS alongside researching to try and find a cure.

In an interview with the Mail Online, referencing late Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane who passed away after being diagnosed with ALS, Andrews stated: "I've had a decent career in my business.The gentleman before me had a massive career, Eric Dane. I will not say that I grabbed the mantle, if you will, you know, the baton. However, I do understand what my place is right now, and we all need visibility."

He resolved: "I have a 20-year plan. I plan to be here on the day when someone walks in with that bottle and says, 'We have it. We figured it out,' and it will be a collective of all of us."