Kim Kardashian reveals 'serious' health diagnosis in new trailer for The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian was hospitalized after being diagnosed with esophagitis - a trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians has revealed.

The eight season of the Hulu show is set to drop on October 8, and just like any season, it's not short of any drama.

From sister feuds to dating rumors, this season has it all. However, aside from all that Kim Kardashian, 45, is also opening up about a 'serious' health issue.

In the trailer, the mother of four can be seen lying in a hospital bed, after telling cameras she 'has something called esophagitis'.

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As a clip of Kim lying in a hospital bed is shown, someone can be heard asking: "Didn’t your father... isn’t it what he died of?"

"Yeah," Kim confirmed.

The camera then panned to her mother, Kris Jenner, who was seen tearing up during a confessional.

"I can't, it makes me want to cry," she says.

Rob Kardashian Snr died in September 2003 from esophageal cancer, when he was 53-years-old.

However, Kim was diagnosed with esophagitis, which is not the same as esophageal cancer.

What is Esophagitis?

As per MayoClinic: "Esophagitis is swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of the tissues that line the esophagus," which is, 'the muscular tube that carries food and drink from the mouth to the stomach'.

It can cause painful, difficult swallowing, as well as chest pain.

The site states that a number of factors can cause the illness, including:

Stomach acids backing up into the esophagus

Infection

Medicines taken by mouth

Allergies

Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer 23 years ago (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Mayo Clinic further states that the treatment for the illness 'depends on its exact cause and how badly the tissue that lines the esophagus is damaged'.

The trailer did not reveal the extent of Kim's diagnosis.

However, it's said that 'without treatment esophagitis can damage this lining' and that the 'esophagus may start to have trouble moving food and liquid from the mouth to the stomach'. It can then lead to serious health issues, which as per the site, can include dehydration, a scarring or narrowing of the esophagus, and unhealthy weight loss.

Symptoms of esophagitis include trouble, or painful swallowing, food becoming stuck in the esophagus, acid reflux and heartburn.

Elsewhere on The Kardashians...

As well as Kim's hospital visit, fans also see Kendall Jenner denying any romantic relationship with close friend, Cara Delevingne, in the trailer.

"So since I never get to know, how's the love life?" Caitlyn Jenner can be heard asking her eldest daughter, Kendall.

"There's definitely a rumor that Cara and I dated," the model can then be heard telling the confessional, before telling them 'it's not true'.

"I have nothing against having sex with Cara," she tells the camera while the pair sit together.

"Never say never, right," she says, before the pair burst into laughter.

There's not much laughing going on elsewhere, however, as the trailer also reveals tensions brewing between eldest sibling Kourtney, and the rest of the family.

As Kendall tells Kourtney's ex Scott Disick that they barely see her anymore, Kim later adds: "She doesn't know how to have friends, how to have fun, how to hang out with sisters. It's sad."























