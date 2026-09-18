Kim Kardashian reveals 'serious' health diagnosis in new trailer for The Kardashians
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Kim Kardashian reveals 'serious' health diagnosis in new trailer for The Kardashians

Momager Kris Jenner is seen in tears in The Kardashians trailer as Kim discusses her health

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Hulu/YouTube

Topics: Kim Kardashian, Health, Celebrity, Hulu

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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