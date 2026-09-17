Role Models star Bobb'e J. Thompson jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to federal firearm charge
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Role Models star Bobb'e J. Thompson jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to federal firearm charge

The former child star, best known for his work in Role Models and That's So Raven was caught with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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