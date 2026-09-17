Role Models star Bobb'e J. Thompson jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to federal firearm charge

Former child star Bobb'e J. Thompson has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony weapons charge stemming from an excessive-speeding traffic stop.

A federal judge in Iowa handed down the two-and-a-half-year custodial sentence on Thursday, following the actor’s formal guilty plea entered back in April.

In addition to the prison term, Thompson was ordered to complete three years of supervised release once he is discharged from federal custody.

The legal proceedings trace back to an incident nearly a year ago when law enforcement officers pulled over the 30-year-old actor after clocking his vehicle travelling at 104 mph in a designated 70 mph zone on an Iowa highway.

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During the roadside stop, officers conducted a search of Thompson’s personal belongings inside the vehicle.

Investigators recovered several packages of dispensary-purchased cannabis alongside a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

Subsequent forensic checks revealed the firearm had previously been reported stolen out of a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thompson starred in multiple hit films as a child including Role Models, Fred Claus and Imagine That (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Because of prior felony convictions on his record, Thompson was legally prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition, leading to federal prosecutors stepping in to indict him.

According to prosecution filings, Thompson’s previous criminal record includes a 2022 conviction for battery causing serious bodily injury, assault, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Thompson is currently being held in the custody of the United States Marshals Service while awaiting designation and transport to a designated Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Thompson first rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a prolific child actor, memorably portraying the sharp-tongued neighbor Stanley across multiple seasons of the hit Disney Channel sitcom That’s So Raven.

The youngster on The Tracy Morgan show back in 2003

He also co-starred in NBC’s The Tracy Morgan Show and earned widespread critical praise for his standout comedic turn as Ronnie Shields alongside Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott in the 2008 comedy Role Models.

Over the course of his career, Thompson made regular recurring appearances on series including Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, Nick Cannon’s sketch series Wild 'N Out, and Tyler Perry's House of Payne, alongside voice work on animated projects like Shark Tale and The Boondocks. In recent years, however, his acting appearances became increasingly sporadic as he faced recurring legal troubles.