Miley Cyrus shares touching details of her final conversation with 'Aunt Dolly' Parton
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Miley Cyrus shares touching details of her final conversation with 'Aunt Dolly' Parton

The pop star reflected on the private advice Dolly Parton gave her about handling grief, music, and personal transformation.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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