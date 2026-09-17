How Millie Bobby Brown subtly 'revealed' she welcomed her second baby with Jake Bongiovi

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown may have hinted that she'd welcomed another child on social media before reports began to circulate about her happy news.

Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi (the son of Jon Bon Jovi) became a family of three last year after adopting a daughter together.

Confirming the news, the celebrity couple said in a joint statement at the time: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake."

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Now sources say that Brown, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, have welcomed a second child to their growing brood via adoption, per PEOPLE.

Eagle-eyed online sleuths think the pair secretly revealed that they're now a family-of-four in one of the Stranger Things star's latest Instagram posts.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted another baby! (milliebobbybrown/Instagram)

Sharing some insight into their family vacation in Italy, Brown was seen walking along with her daughter on her hip with an alpaca in tow. Jake – who was also walking an alpaca – was next to her with a baby carrier strapped round his body, but you couldn't see if there was a child in it or not.

The second photo shows four eggs in a bowl, which some people was them hinting that they're a family-of-four now.

One person commented on the post: "Do they have 2 kids now??"

Someone else suggested: "Hmm she's either pregnant or they adopted their second baby because in the first pic she's holding their baby while he is got baby carrier then in the second pic she's showing her belly, third picture is showing 4 ducks (family of four) then fifth pic then shows part of her hubby but the background has four pine so I think these are hints on their post."

A third person pointed out: "They had another child?! Millie has the little one but Jake seem to wear a baby wrap?"

Another questioned: "Do they have other baby?"

LADbible Group has contacted reps for Brown and Bongiovi for comment.

Earlier this year, the Enola Holmes actress featured on the Not Gonna Lie podcast and opened up on her decision to adopt a child.

"I always, always wanted to adopt. It was always part of my childhood dream," she told Kylie Kelce.

"Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, 'You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."

Brown added: "I loved the aspect of adoption in my social work courses… so meaningful and important."

While she has welcomed her first two kids via adoption, the 22-year-old said she'd one day like to carry a baby as well.