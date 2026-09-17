How Millie Bobby Brown subtly 'revealed' she welcomed her second baby with Jake Bongiovi
Home>Celebrity

How Millie Bobby Brown subtly 'revealed' she welcomed her second baby with Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is now a mom-of-two, according to sources

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Topics: Millie Bobby Brown, Parenting, Social Media, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: