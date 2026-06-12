Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on her choice to adopt her daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi.

In August 2025, the couple announced via Instagram that they had adopted a baby daughter. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

"And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake,” she penned.

It came just a year after the couple tied the knot, in May 2024.

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Brown was 21 years old when she adopted her little one, and had always expressed her desire to have a big family.

The couple welcomed their first child last year (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Further opening up on her choice to adopt, Brown told Kylie Kelce on the Not Gonna Lie podcast: “Always, always wanted to adopt. It was always part of my childhood dream.”

“Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant,” she continued.

However, Brown, who is now 22-years-old says she ‘hopes carrying her own children’ is in her future one day - and her reason for adoption wasn’t because she didn’t want to carry children.

Recalling her school days, Brown continued: “I loved the aspect of adoption in my social work courses… so meaningful and important.”

The Modern Family star said herself and husband Bongiovi ‘took a lot of time to focus on what that story and what that journey looks like’ before embarking on it.

The Stranger Things star said it was her 'childhood dream' to adopt (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown defended her husband, who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, after internet trolls ‘slammed’ him for not helping her with her bags - or push the stroller.

"When did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?” she questioned. Later adding that he is "the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me" kind of man.

Like most modern day love stories, Brown and Bongiovi met via Instagram in 2021. During an interview with Wired, she answered ‘the most asked internet question’ on where the two met.

Brown confirmed they were friends at first, before things progressed further. Two years later, Bongiovi popped the question.

In an adorable Instagram post, Brown, who was 19 at the time penned: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” as she showed off her engagement ring.

The couple tied the knot in May 2024, in Tuscany, Italy.