Millie Bobby Brown has never been one to shy away from an unusual conversation, and her latest chat with a co-star has proven exactly that.

The Stranger Things star sat down with her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge for a promotional interview that quickly veered away from the usual press-tour small talk.

Rather than sticking to questions about the upcoming Netflix film, the pair ended up discussing something far bigger: past lives, death, and what happens to us afterwards.

The conversation, which took place during a Capital Buzz interview, saw the two actors speaking directly to one another, giving it a much looser and more candid feel than a typical sit-down.

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Brown revealed she believes she's already worked out exactly who she used to be in a previous life, and it all comes down to a birthmark. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about her past life?

Brown revealed she believes she's already worked out exactly who she used to be in a previous life, and it all comes down to a birthmark.

She explained that a mark near the base of her spine convinced her she was once a soldier who died a painful death during wartime.

"Oh, I actually know exactly who I was," she told Partridge. "I died... Basically, I have a birthmark [on] my lower back, the very bottom of my kind of spine, which is obviously meant to be the way that you died in your past life."

Brown went on to describe how she believes that death may have happened, suggesting she was killed after being stabbed through the spine with a sword.

"In war, some, well, I don't know if this happened a lot or not, but... to kill people but make them have a painful death, they would put swords up people's spines," she said.

"So they were completely paralyzed, but they would obviously kind of die, and that's how I think I died. So I think I might have been a soldier."

The Stranger Things star sat down with her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge for a promotional interview that quickly veered away from the usual press-tour small talk. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Was Millie Bobby Brown a man in her past life?

The actress didn't stop there either, going on to share her belief about the gender of her past-life persona.

She said she was "definitely a man," before adding a cheeky caveat: "Hopefully a closeted gay man."

Partridge, however, wasn't convinced by any of it. When Brown turned the question back on him and asked whether he had any sense of his own past lives, he gave a simple response: "No, I don't believe in past lives."

Brown didn't push the point any further, simply replying, "Okay, well, that ends that then."

It's not the first time Brown has found herself in sword-related territory either, having starred in the 2024 Netflix film Damsel as a young woman sacrificed to a dragon.

The conversation didn't end with her past life theory though, as Partridge went on to ask what she believes happens when people die in general.

Brown kept that answer far simpler than her elaborate soldier theory, telling him plainly: "You go to heaven. That's what I believe."