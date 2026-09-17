Shailene Woodley’s stylist snaps back at critics after her Emmy's outfit was ruthlessly trolled

Shailene Woodley's stylist has been applauded for clapping back at critics who trolled the Big Little Lies star's outfit online.

Woodley was in attendance at the recent Emmy Awards and took home the trophy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Paradise.

But it wasn't just her Emmy win (the first for the 34-year-old actress) that got people taking – her undeniably usual outfit did too.

For the star-studded affair, Woodley sported a pair of sequin palazzo trousers, a plunge neck blue top from Balenciaga, and burgundy-colored opera gloves.

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Glam wise the actress had her hair tied back in a low ponytail with a center parting and sported natural-looking make up.

It's safe to say that people had a lot to say about Woodley's unique ensemble at the show, with some suggesting that her stylist hates her.

Somebody else penned on Twitter: "Did a toddler choose her attire?"

Shailene Woodley's Emmy Awards look sparked discussions (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

"I’m convinced someone on her team hates her," added another, while someone else said: "No offense but get this girl a STYLIST!!!"

Well, she already has a stylist – that being Karla Welch. From the looks of her Instagram, Welch has also styled the likes of Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Olivia Wilde.

Welch has responded the the unkind comments about Woodley's look. She penned on social media: "Love or hate something fine but it's an opinion.

"It can even be a conversation but being super rude and mean and taking glee from it, well that says a lot more about the mouths it's coming from."

She also poked fun at the online haters in a photo shared to her page. In the first picture was a black background with 'trigger warning' penned across it, with the following photo being one of Woodley in her controversial Emmy's ensemble.

"Iconic," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum and Traitors US star Lisa Rinna commented, as Hannah Einbinder echoed similar sentiments.

Fellow RHOBH star Bozoma Saint John-Watson defended the look. "Did you see me on @extratv last night on the fashion recap segment?? I said this was one of my fave looks of the night!! Dammit," she said, adding: "I wish I’d known it was yours. My bad. I would’ve credited you!!! Well done!!!"

Others shared their love for Woodley's look. One wrote: "Imagine seeing couture and thinking you could’ve done better. She looked beautiful."

"I love you and your creativity," somebody else wrote to Welch.

Woodley's stylist has defended her unique ensemble (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Woodley's outfit isn't the only reason she's been in the headlines of late; her ex Aaron Rodgers made some bombshell claims about her and their relationship that raised eyebrows.

The former flames started dating in 2020 and got engaged a year later. They then split in 2022.

Over four years later, Rodgers has now alleged that Woodley said she wanted to sleep with another guy before they tied the knot.

Woodley hasn't directly addressed her ex's allegations and refused to answer a question about it on the red carpet in recent days.