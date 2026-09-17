Millie Bobby Brown reportedly welcomes second baby with husband Jake Bongiovi
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Millie Bobby Brown reportedly welcomes second baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

The Instagram video posted by Millie Bobby Brown has been pegged as a hint to fans

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Topics: Millie Bobby Brown, Celebrity, Parenting

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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