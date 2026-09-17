Millie Bobby Brown reportedly welcomes second baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is officially a mom of two after reportedly welcoming her second child with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 22, recently posted to her Instagram account, which appeared to hint at a possible expansion of their family on September 7, and now a source has told People that the couple have welcomed another baby.

In the Instagram post that fans have been talking about being a potential hint, it showed the actress holding her daughter while Bongiovi walked with a baby carrier strapped up to his chest.

It's within that carrier that reports believe as little baby is sitting as the family strolled in the clip in the Dolomites mountain range of Italy with alpacas.

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The news of the pair's latest addition comes nearly one year ago, when Brown revealed that she and Bongiovi,24 had welcomed their first daughter together via adoption.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in an Instagram post dated August 2025. “And then there were 3.”

"Do they have 2 kids now??," one commenter asked upon seeing the clip.

Another said: "seems odd she has her baby on her hip and he is still wearing the baby carrier, made me think so as well."

A third theorized that the couple had been hinting in plain sight, as they wrote: "I think this is a hint that they do have 2 now."

But not everyone was convinced, with one sceptic writing: "yall know you can take a baby out of the carrier right, maybe jack has a carrier on and she asked to hold her baby."

Another wrote: "maybe it was a dog with jake."

However, one other thinks an accompanying image on the same post was another clue.

Four eggs in a basket...one each representing a member of the little family.

A person who clocked this wrote: "I was just going to write … Is he wearing a baby carrier? She is holding their first and it looks so much like he is holding another !! And in one picture is shows 4 eggs.. like a family of 4 …."

This news comes just months after a June interview on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, which saw the Enola Holmes star say she 'always' wanted to adopt.

“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown shared at the time. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant.”

The couple allegedly welcomed baby number two (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, she didn't rule out a pregnancy.

“Hopefully one day that's in my future,” Brown told Kelce. “But for me, adoption was always a part of my future. Adoption is love. Adoption is forever.”

Brown went on to reveal another path she wanted to follow, too.

Working with children in need.

“The aspect of adoption in my social work courses was everything and so so meaningful and important,” she shared. “Then I also learned speaking to and reading a lot about being a birth mother and what that journey is. So for me, my husband and I took a lot of time to focus on what that story and what that journey looks like and then we embarked it."

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi for comment.