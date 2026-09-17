Macklemore allegedly broke promise to NFL owners over Ed Sheeran concert Palestine comments

US stadium owners had reportedly been promised that Macklemore would leave references to Palestine out of his New Jersey performance during Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour.

The US rapper was axed from Sheeran's tour after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage, in which he called for a 'Free Palestine', during a September 4 performance.

"One of the reasons I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here and say two words that are very dear to my heart," the star said, addressing the crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

But following footage of his set going viral on social media, owner of the stadium, Robert Kraft, demanded that the rapper be removed from the tour.

Advert

In fact, several NFL owners reportedly reached out to the tour promoter, noting that they had booked Sheeran for an evening of light-hearted entertainment, not for a 'political rally'.

After being removed from the line-up, every artist on the tour proceeded to back out in protest, with Sheeran losing more than 100,000 followers as a result.

Sheeran noted that he has 'respect' for Macklemore as an artist in his statement. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV)

The British superstar subsequently released a statement, in which he said: "I am appalled by the conflict between Israel.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care. Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own, personal way."

But following the incident, details have come to light about conversations which allegedly took place before the performance, in which the owners were reportedly 'promised' that references relating to Palestine would be left out, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Sheeran will continue his tour of North America despite the controversy. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

During his performance prior to being removed from the tour, Macklemore added: "I want to say this to all of my Jewish brothers and sisters. Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you."

And in a social media post just yesterday, the star noted that he would be donating his $1 million in earnings from the tour to charities working with the people of Palestine.

"That is what this has always been about," he wrote, "Not me. Not a tour. Not the headlines or the controversy. It is about Palestinians' right to freedom, dignity and safety in their own homeland."

Sheeran is still set to play at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday night (September 19), but currently has no support acts to play for him prior to the near-sold-out show.