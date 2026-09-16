Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters takes brutal dig at Ed Sheeran amid backlash as every opener leaves tour

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters certainly wasn't holding back as he slammed Ed Sheeran following the singer's tour nightmare, which has seen every support act drop out.

Sheeran's Loop tour has been thrown into chaos after singers Aaron Rowe, Finneas, Sheeran's backing band Beoga and Danish pop band Lukas Graham each dropped out in solidarity with Macklemore, who was booted off the tour following his supportive comments of Palestine during a recent gig.

Messina Touring Group stated that some venues had said they wouldn't let Macklemore perform at future gigs due to his 'Free Palestine' remarks.

The rapper was forced to withdraw, while Sheeran issued a statement explaining why he doesn't 'use his professional platform for politics'.

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The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker said: "I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.

Ed Sheeran and Macklemore pictured in 2013 (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV)

"There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics - my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds."

Sheeran added: "After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.

"I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said.

"I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge."

Sheeran went on to suggest that the decision to remove Macklemore from the tour was not his but instead that of the promoter.

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living," the singer added.

Many celebrities have spoken out and condemned Sheeran's statement, including Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, who stated she hopes Sheeran 'gets a REALLY bad sun burn'.

Now, Waters has offered his thoughts, as he branded Sheeran a 'little p***k' in a brutal video shared on Instagram that begins with the words: "Ed who?"

Roger Waters has hit out at Ed Sheeran (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Waters said in the video: "Hey, its just a little message for Ed Sheeran.

"There's two kinds of people in this world, Ed. There's people who do the right thing - that rapper Macklemore would be one of those people.

And there's people, many of them, sadly... little f...excuse me, I nearly used the f word then. P***ks like you who do the wrong thing. Goodbye."