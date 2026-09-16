Emily Willis' brother reveals last text message she sent him before rehab incident left her paralyzed
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Emily Willis' brother reveals last text message she sent him before rehab incident left her paralyzed

Michael Cooper told his sister he 'loved her' in response to the text message

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Topics: Emily Willis, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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