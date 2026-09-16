Emily Willis' brother reveals last text message she sent him before rehab incident left her paralyzed

Emily Willis' brother has detailed the last text message he received from his sibling before she was left paralyzed over two years ago.

In February 2024, Willis suffered a cardiac arrest while being treated at a California rehab facility.

Willis, who had been seeking treatment for a ketamine addiction, was left with a severe brain damage after the medical emergency.

She spent months in a coma, and more than two years on, Willis has been left in what has been described as a 'locked-in state', leaving her ability to move and communicate severely limited.

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Michael Cooper, Willis' brother, has spoken to the Daily Mail recently and revealed what his sibling's final text message was before her life-changing health emergency.

"Hey Bubs, I am about to check in. I might not have my phone. So, if you don't hear from me in the next seven days, that's why!! Then I get my phone back after detox," Willis messaged Cooper in January 2024.

Emily Willis suffered an unexpected heart attack in February 2024 (Instagram/@emilywillisx3)

"Thank you for letting me know Litz," Michael responded, before adding: "I love you. You got this make sure you come out of this with a plan forward miss you tons proud you're taking care of yourself call me when you can."

Cooper went on to tell the Daily Mail that his sister was 'excited' to get home after going through rehab.

"She said it had a lot of amenities, and a lot of celebrities went there and they make sure you come out well. She was strong going in and had a path forward," he said.

"I had zero reason to think anything would go wrong."

Cooper has been involved in the family's move to sue the rehab center, Summit Malibu, following the alleged lack of care Willis received.

Willis was described in medical notes as 'disheveled, frail, and disoriented' in day three of her admission.

By day nine, a nurse found the former adult star unresponsive and not breathing.

Summit Malibu is accused of admitting the patient 'merely for profits', according to a lawsuit - something which the rehab centre denies.

Emily Willis' family are suing the rehab centre (Instagram/@emilywillisx3)

The complainant wrote: "Defendants failed to provide her the care she needed for her physical and mental symptoms."

Cooper explained that 'still having no clue what happened' is the worst part.

"That's what is so frustrating is that this didn't happen to her at home or anything," he said.

"It happened under the care of medical professionals who were acting under California law as her legal guardians."

Cooper has also been left devastated by his sister's lack of ability to 'defend herself' due to her ongoing condition.

Her sibling added: "Maybe some people can't comprehend this kind of pain."