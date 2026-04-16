Meghan Trainor has opened up about a text message that she was sent by Ashley Tisdale in the wake of the 'toxic' mom group scandal.

The drama kicked off following an essay published in The Cut which was written by Tisdale, describing how she had felt 'excluded' and 'frozen out'.

In the piece, Tisdale revealed that she had left a celebrity mom group, describing the situation as 'toxic', though she was careful not to name anyone involved in the article.

But that didn't stop people from speculating about the identities of the people that she was referring to.

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Fans had noticed that Tisdale had previously spent a lot of time with Meghan Trainor, Mandy More, and Hilary Duff, and despite nothing being confirmed rumours began circulating.

Duff's husband Matthew Koma was among those who weighed in, taking to social media to write his own scathing version of the article headline, which read: "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Trainor opened up about a message she received from Tisdale (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Now, Trainor has revealed a text message that she received from Tisdale after the scandal erupted.

Speaking to Us Weekly in an April 15 interview, she said: "I texted all of them.

"Ashley texted me like, 'I'm sorry, your name got dragged in'."

Explaining how she replied to the awkward message following the scandal, Trainor said: "I was like, 'It's all right, girl. The world's a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about'."

Trainor went on to tal about how she had even had some sympathy for Tisdale over her being left out of social gatherings for the group, recalling that she 'felt bad' for the High School Musical actor.

"I felt bad that she was ever that sad, and I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion," she said, adding: "I wish them all the best."

Tisdale wrote the article in The Cut (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff has also previously opened up about the incident.

Describing her initial reaction on the Call her Daddy podcast, she said: “I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was, like, pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad.”

She added: "I have so many groups of friends. I’m so lucky. Motherhood has brought on like, I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years, 10 to 20 years, and I have like tons of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids, you know?

“It sucks to read something that’s like not true, and it sucks on behalf of like six women in all of their lives.”