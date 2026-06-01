Adult film star Lena the Plug has shared a candid admission about why she thinks the industry is 'way tougher' on men.

Many would think that the adult industry is more gruelling on female stars, but Lena Nersesian – best known as Lena the Plug – strongly believes otherwise.

Lena is married to YouTuber and podcaster Adam22, who recently revealed if he gets aroused while watching his wife's content with other men.

It's believed that the pair have a kind of open marriage, where Lena is able to sleep with other men for work purposes.

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The married couple recently did an interview with VladTV, where Lena shared her thoughts on why porn is harder for men (no pun intended).

"As much as, you know, the job is tough on women, it's way tougher on the guy. Like, no questions asked. You have to be perfect," Lena said.

Lena the Plug insisted that the industry is harder for men (djvlad/YouTube)

"And if you're not perfect, the company might not call you back. Everyone on set does not get paid. It's like so much pressure."

The shocked interviewer then asked if it's the case that if a guy doesn't climax then no one on the set gets paid...

"So you were going to tell me that if was a porn producer and I hired a girl and a guy to come in, the girl came in, the dude for two hours, right?" he asked. "And he can't c*m at the end. The girl gets nothing? She walks away?"

Lena proceeded to clarify: "Everyone has to wait until there's a way for the scene to finish. Otherwise, every dollar put into that set that day, from the audio engineer to the photographer, what's the point?"

Adam22 wed the adult content star in May 2023 (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

"I mean, it's like they find a solution, and whether the solution is a real pop shot or a fake pop shot, something has to be done," she added.

Lena went on to note that they can find a workaround for when a guy can't climax, but the same can't be done if the male star cannot maintain an erection.

"If they can't stay hard, then it's really hard to fix that," Lena said. "And then you're at a loss."

Adam22 and Lena's relationship was thrown into the spotlight earlier this year when the podcaster went head-to-head in the boxing ring with porn star Jason Luv (who has filmed adult content with Lena on two separate occasions).

While Lena was confident her husband would win the fight, Jason went on to prove victorious with a TKO in the first round.

What have other adult stars said about how their career impacts their relationships?

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa says her career left her with trust issues (Instagram/miakhalifa)

Khalifa, who became infamous in 2014 after shooting a sexual scene in a hijab, said in an interview last year she's only had two relationships in ten years.

She told The Adam Friedland Show: "I can't even like mentally get past somebody wanting to be with me for the novelty or for that reason [because of her famous porn scene]. So, I'd much rather just be alone."

Sky Bri

Sky Bri got candid about relationships (Instagram/realskybri)

The star told Mommy Daddy Talk: "I’m actually going to be single for the rest of my life.

"Actually, OK - not for the rest of my life. But I think for the rest of my social-media-influencer adult internet persona life.

"Because it’s just too much. And if I were ever to get into another relationship, it would be kept completely private.

"I will never post a guy or have anything public, because I don’t want public opinion."

Lana Rhoades

Lana Rhoades advised women not to get into porn (Instagram/lanarhoades)

Rhoades wrote in an X post back in 2020 advising young women not to get into porn: "Your bf’s will tell you that know [sic] one else will ever love you bc of your past, and it [will] be held over you everyday of your life."