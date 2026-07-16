Former NFL superstar J.J. Watt didn't pull any punches as he brutally called out MLS club Real Salt Lake for failing to name his incredibly accomplished wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, in a viral post.

The couple, who are minority investors in English club Burnley FC, were visiting Utah's America First Field to watch their team face off against Real Salt Lake in a friendly match earlier this week.

Following the game, the MLS club’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photograph of the couple walking through the stadium tunnel with their young son.

However, the club’s social media manager made the fatal mistake of captioning the image: "Welcome to the Riot, JJ Watt and fam."

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Realizing that his highly decorated wife had been completely sidelined in her own home state, the five-time NFL All-Pro immediately quote-tweeted the post, unleashing a savage reality check that listed her legendary sporting resume.

"The woman in the photo grew up literally down the road, won 4 Utah State championships (1 in this exact stadium), Gatorade Player of the Year twice, National Player of the Year, scored the fastest first goal in USWNT history," J.J. wrote.

"Could probably be worth a mention, but idk."

The woman in the photo grew up literally down the road, won 4 Utah state championships (1 in this exact stadium), Gatorade Player of the Year twice, National Player of the Year, scored the fastest first goal in USWNT history…



Could probably be worth a mention, but idk. https://t.co/ZJem8Nt9vo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2026

Before making it to the professional leagues and playing for the United States Women's National Team, Kealia was a local high school phenomenon in Draper, Utah.

She won a national championship at UNC and was the number two overall draft pick in the NWSL, making the club's oversight a massive embarrassment in front of her hometown crowd.

Realizing they had majorly dropped the ball, Real Salt Lake swiftly deleted the offensive post and issued a groveling, public apology directly to the couple.

"We made an honest mistake yesterday and we are sincerely sorry for that," the team wrote in a statement. "When we welcomed the Watt family to America First Field, we should have recognized Kealia Watt for exactly who she is."

"Kealia is a Utah native and one of the most decorated players to ever come out of this state. Kealia won four state championships with her club and four more in high school, and was a two-time Utah Gatorade Athlete of the Year."

"She was a U.S. youth national teamer at 13. At the U-20 level, she scored the game-winning goal in the World Cup final."

We made an honest mistake yesterday and we are sincerely sorry for that.



When we welcomed the Watt family to America First Field, we should have recognized Kealia Watt for exactly who she is.



Kealia is a Utah native and one of the most decorated players to ever come out of this… https://t.co/6p70X3A2QB pic.twitter.com/cT2fNVv6v4 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 16, 2026

"She started four years at North Carolina, won a national title with the Tar Heels, then went No. 2 overall in the NWSL draft to the Houston Dash, and was the franchise’s first-ever college pick."

"She then became their captain with 114 appearances and 28 goals. Kealia finished her career with the Chicago Stars (then known as the Red Stars) and is now a soccer analyst for Amazon Prime Video."

The post then concluded: "@KealiaOhai, @JJWatt — we are deeply sorry. Thank you for all you do for the sport."

The swift, public call-out has drawn immense praise from sports fans, who have long criticized media outlets for reducing elite female athletes to mere accessories of their famous husbands.

By refusing to let his wife be erased on a soccer pitch where she is arguably the biggest star, J.J. has once again proven he is the ultimate supportive husband—and given sports social media teams a lesson they won't soon forget.