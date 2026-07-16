Alec Baldwin is one of the many celebrities posting tribute to Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill after his tragic death earlier this week. However, some fans aren't happy with The Aviator star's dedication post.

Neill sadly died on Monday, July 13, at St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney, Australia, his family announced. His cause of death was not revealed at the time, but it has now been confirmed that he died after contracting pneumonia, PEOPLE reports.

Shortly after the news, Baldwin - who co-starred alongside Neill in The Hunt for Red October - posted an Instagram video, in which he began: “I just want to come on here quickly and say how stricken I was to learn of the death of Sam Neill.”

He then goes onto share his experiences working on the 1990 blockbuster, although some notice he strays away from speaking about the Sleeping Dogs star.

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Alec Baldwin reminisced on his time on the movie, The Hunt For Red October, in his tribute to Sam Neill (Paramount/Getty Images)

"That was probably my first big movie in terms of having a decent-sized role. Because I’d done Working Girl and Beetlejuice, and things like that where I had a smaller role," he penned.

Baldwin then continued by saying the 'most exciting part' for him was meeting Tom Clancy.

Continuing to gush about the cast, he added: “And obviously Sean, Larry Ferguson, Scott Glenn, Tim Curry, um James Earl Jones, Peter Firth, Richard Jordan, Joss Ackland, Courtney Vance, Danny Davis, Fred Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, Ron Gutman, Stellan Skarsgård.

"And that’s just, you know, the more recognizable names."

Watch the full tribute here:

He then continued to reminisce, without mention of Neill, before concluding the video, “My love to his family. Rest in peace."

After watching, some weren't impressed with 'the tangent' the 68-year-old appeared to go on.

"You didn’t say anything about Sam," commented one social media user, while another said: "Start with Sam and end of a monologue about himself...really?"

A third echoed: "Damn. I kept waiting to hear some good things regarding Sam Neill. Not much of a tribute to Sam but just a name mention. Do better Alec."

"What an underwhelming tribute to Sam Neill," another comment read.

Neill was well known for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise (Murray Close/Getty Images)

A fifth person questioned: "Was this post even about Sam?"

Despite this, many were appreciative of the star's post, with one writing: "Wonderful things to say Alec.

"I admire how you speak so kindly of others Sam Neill," another comment read.

Neill's death came just months after the star revealed that he was cancer-free, after being diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, in 2002.

Other stars share tributes to Sam Neill

Steven Spielberg

The Jurassic Park director wrote in a social media post: “I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gilliam Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.

“Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children. I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him.

“Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Laura Dern

Dern played Dr Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic Park franchise (Universal)

Neill’s Jurassic Park co-star, Dern, told People: “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit.

“He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

Jeff Goldblum

Goldblum shared this photo in his tribute to Neill (Universal Pictures)

Sharing a still from the original Jurassic Park movie, Goldblum, who played Dr Ian Malcolm, wrote: “The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever.”

Cillian Murphy

Neill and Murphy in Peaky Blinders (BBC)

Murphy, who shared the screen with Neill on the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders, told Variety in a statement: “Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure. He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors…

“RIP.”

Nicole Kidman

The pair worked together on Dead Calm (Warner Bros.)

Kidman, who starred opposite Neill in 1989’s Dead Calm, told the Sydney Morning Herald that she was ‘immensely saddened’ by the news.

The star added: “Sam was one of the greats, a joy to be around.

“We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent.

“He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Colin Trevorrow

Neill reprised his role as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic World series (Instagram/colin.trevorrow)

Trevorrow, the director of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, posted a pic of Neil as his beloved character, Dr Alan Grant.

“Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man. He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength. I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful,” he wrote.

Richard E Grant

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of snaps of Neil with the caption: “Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life. Pictured beside producer @deb_bal & @ladyheathermitchell . Sail on, kind Sir.”

Christopher Luxon

The Prime Minister of New Zealand penned a touching tribute on X, writing: “Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats.

“He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports.

“His work will be watched and loved long after all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace.”

Anthony Albanese

The Australian PM said on X: “Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.

“Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.

“He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”