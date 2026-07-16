Graham Norton has revealed Taylor Swift's legendary response to being told she would be replacing another guest on his show as a result of her appearance being a 'very last minute booking'.

Taylor Swift recently tied the knot with Travis Kelce and who should make the guest list but iconic British TV host Graham Norton. Why? Well, the invite was first extended during an episode of the host's TV show last year.

Ahead of the release of her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl last year, Taylor Swift was a guest on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025.

However, she almost didn't make the appearance and it wasn't just because she 'was a very last minute booking' but because of a demand she made after hearing what would happen if she did appear.

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In an interview with GQ, Norton opened up about what happened when the show approached the star, revealing: "The last time, she was a very last minute booking, the show was fully booked. So we thought, 'We're going to have to bump someone'."

Taylor had a swift response when she found out the suggestion for her coming on the show (BBC)

The host revealed: "Word came back from Taylor: 'No one must be bumped.' And that was a good show to be on because everyone ended up in the 'Opalite' music video. Everyone!"

Thankfully, with no one risking being bumped after Swift's horror at the idea, the singer ended up joined on the iconic red sofa by actor Cillian Murphy, actor Domhnall Gleeson, actor Greta Lee, actor Jodie Turner-Smith and fellow musician Lewis Capaldi.

Swift's 'Opalite' music video was released earlier this year on February 8 and it indeed, co-starred 'everyone' at The Graham Norton Show that day, including her sofa companions.

Writing and directing the music video herself, Swift's song is set through a '90s lens and explores the search for connection and love.

'Lonely woman' Swift meets 'lonely man' Domhnall Gleeson, the pair brought together, falling in love and embarking on a series of dates.

And Swift opened up more about the video in a post to X.

The iconic red couch was certainly cosy, but it was worth it (BBC)

She explained the idea was sparked while doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl and being a gust on Norton's show, which she dubs 'one of [her] favorite'.

Swift reflects how 'ridiculously lucky' she felt to find out who she was sharing the couch with, all people she's 'admired from afar' for their work.

She revealed: "When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light-hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*.

"And so a week later, he received an email script I’d written for the ‘Opalite’ video, where he was playing the starring role. I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory."

Thankfully, everyone agreed and helped Swift with the video - after all, who would've said no to that?!.

Swift resolved: "I had more fun than I ever imagined—Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film."