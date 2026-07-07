A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has hit back after controversy erupted about her outfit at the event.
Swift and Kelce married in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, with members of the star-studded guest list, including celebrities as well as the couple's families and loved ones, gushing about the event, though precise details have remained under wraps.
But now a row has erupted in the wake of the wedding over the outfit worn by one of the guests.
Evans is a professional dancer who accompanied Swift on her Eras Tour, which broke records for the highest grossing music tour of all time.
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As such she was among those invited to the event, which she attended wearing a pale pink dress.
But while it wasn't white, the dress has sparked a backlash online as many fans felt that it was cutting it a bit too close to white.
One wrote: “If you have to explain that ‘it’s not white, it’s pastel/cream/champagne shade],’ then the color is too close to the red line."
Another posted: “White to Taylor swifts wedding is insane."
Now Evans' husband TJ Shaw, who posed with her as the pair showed off their wedding outfits, has come to her defence on social media following the backlash.
In a post shared online, he wrote: “DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting."
The practice of wearing white to a wedding was popularized by Queen Victoria in the 19th century when she wore one at her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840.
White wedding dresses have been associated with symbolizing the bride's purity, however it was also a symbol of wealth because white clothes were very difficult to clean and maintain, meaning that it showed that someone was rich enough to have a wedding dress they may only wear once.
It also spawned the tradition of other wedding guests not wearing white so that they don't upstage the bride.
Swift and Kelce's wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, who has known the singer for years.
Guests were also reportedly given white embroidered handkerchiefs that were decorated with lyrics from Swift's song Blank Space, which had been embroidered on.
Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks also reportedly played at the ceremony.
Both the newlyweds reportedly became emotional during their vows, with Swift becoming tearful during one section of Kelce's vows in particular.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s A-list guest list
Swift and Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their wedding - and most of them were absurdly famous, uniting the worlds of sport, music, film and TV.
Here are some of the most famous who were spotted at Madison Square Garden:
Gracie Abrams
Jack Antonoff
Sacha Baron Cohen
Simone Biles
Benson Boone
Tom Brady
Millie Bobby Brown
Camila Cabello
Sabrina Carpenter
Jessica Chastain
Stephen Colbert
Bradley Cooper
Laura Dern
Lena Dunham
Phoebe Dynevor
Kaia Gerber
Greta Gerwig
Nikki Glaser
Donald Glover
Selena Gomez
Hugh Grant
Gigi Hadid
Mariska Hargitay
Tom Hanks
Ethan Hawke
Liam Hemsworth
Greg James
Dakota Johnson
Karlie Kloss
Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez
Patrick Mahomes
Paul McCartney
Seth Myers
MGK
Conan O’Brien
Jamie Oliver
Brad Pitt
Paul Rudd
Adam Scott
Andrew Scott
Ed Sheeran
Ice Spice
Steven Spielberg
Jason Sudeikis
Chris Stapleton
Emma Stone
Reese Witherspoon
Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Celebrity, US News