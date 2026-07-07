A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has hit back after controversy erupted about her outfit at the event.

Swift and Kelce married in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, with members of the star-studded guest list, including celebrities as well as the couple's families and loved ones, gushing about the event, though precise details have remained under wraps.

But now a row has erupted in the wake of the wedding over the outfit worn by one of the guests.

Evans is a professional dancer who accompanied Swift on her Eras Tour, which broke records for the highest grossing music tour of all time.

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As such she was among those invited to the event, which she attended wearing a pale pink dress.

Swift and Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

But while it wasn't white, the dress has sparked a backlash online as many fans felt that it was cutting it a bit too close to white.

One wrote: “If you have to explain that ‘it’s not white, it’s pastel/cream/champagne shade],’ then the color is too close to the red line."

Another posted: “White to Taylor swifts wedding is insane."

Now Evans' husband TJ Shaw, who posed with her as the pair showed off their wedding outfits, has come to her defence on social media following the backlash.

In a post shared online, he wrote: “DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting."

The practice of wearing white to a wedding was popularized by Queen Victoria in the 19th century when she wore one at her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840.

Screens outside Madison Square Garden marking the wedding (Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

White wedding dresses have been associated with symbolizing the bride's purity, however it was also a symbol of wealth because white clothes were very difficult to clean and maintain, meaning that it showed that someone was rich enough to have a wedding dress they may only wear once.

It also spawned the tradition of other wedding guests not wearing white so that they don't upstage the bride.

Swift and Kelce's wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, who has known the singer for years.

Guests were also reportedly given white embroidered handkerchiefs that were decorated with lyrics from Swift's song Blank Space, which had been embroidered on.

Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks also reportedly played at the ceremony.

Both the newlyweds reportedly became emotional during their vows, with Swift becoming tearful during one section of Kelce's vows in particular.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s A-list guest list

Swift and Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their wedding - and most of them were absurdly famous, uniting the worlds of sport, music, film and TV.

Here are some of the most famous who were spotted at Madison Square Garden:

Gracie Abrams

Jack Antonoff

Sacha Baron Cohen

Simone Biles

Benson Boone

Tom Brady

Millie Bobby Brown

Camila Cabello

Sabrina Carpenter

Jessica Chastain

Stephen Colbert

Bradley Cooper

Laura Dern

Lena Dunham

Phoebe Dynevor

Kaia Gerber

Greta Gerwig

Nikki Glaser

Donald Glover

Selena Gomez

Hugh Grant

Gigi Hadid

Mariska Hargitay

Tom Hanks

Ethan Hawke

Liam Hemsworth

Greg James

Dakota Johnson

Karlie Kloss

Zoë Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez

Patrick Mahomes

Paul McCartney

Seth Myers

MGK

Conan O’Brien

Jamie Oliver

Brad Pitt

Paul Rudd

Adam Scott

Andrew Scott

Ed Sheeran

Ice Spice

Steven Spielberg

Jason Sudeikis

Chris Stapleton

Emma Stone

Reese Witherspoon