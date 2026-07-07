It seems that Connor Tomlinson from Love on the Spectrum has changed his mind about a certain feature of a woman that used to be a heated topic now that he’s debuted his new beau.

Connor is a single man no more, it seems, after the Netflix star posted a shocking video of himself and new girlfriend Sarah Siebert just yesterday (July 6).

“Hard launch,” he wrote, as he sipped on a poolside beer and rested on a sun lounger before a woman came into the frame and kissed his cheek.

“Sarah and I are just boyfriend & girlfriend and for now that’s good enough for us,” Connor added in the comments, but it wasn't the relationship that had everyone worked up.

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Instead, it was a very obvious detail his girlfriend was sporting that became the topic of conversation.

That's because it's a defining feature Connor was adamant he could not accept in a potential girlfriend.





She's blonde.

"A blonde?!?," said a surprised commenter, as another joked to the Netflix star: "Congratulations!!! SEE - Blondes are NOT that bad ehhh?"

Someone else said: "Connor she’s blonde you go man!!"

So, what's the deal with Connor and blondes?

Fans of the Netflix dating show will remember one particular viral moment in which he declared his love for only brunettes in a conversation with his mom about suitors.

“I didn’t think you were so hung up on hair color,” Connor’s mom, Lise, said after failing to set him up with her friend’s blonde daughter.

“And you didn’t think to tell me?!” Connor said to her when he had discovered her hair color as mom was describing her to him. “I am very upset with you.”





After this conversation caused a riot of laughter online, Connor was set up on a blind date by producers during season 3 with a girl named Georgie Harris.

The brunette had him smitten and the pair made a cute couple until they called it quits earlier last year.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April about it all, he said: “Firstly, this was the longest we spent with each other on a date.”

“And well, I was just blown away by the fact I was in London,” he added. “I mean, the last time I was there was just for one day and I barely got to see all the great landmarks, like Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and, of course, Buckingham Palace.”

“But I noticed Georgie didn’t seem as hyped by this as I was,” Connor revealed, noting. “And well, that made me concerned. Anyone else would’ve thought themselves blessed to be here.”

Now the pair have both moved on, with Georgie debuting her boyfriend on social media, too.