Man on reality show loses control after seeing girlfriend on secret camera
Home>Film & TV>Netflix

Man on reality show loses control after seeing girlfriend on secret camera

Sara and Gabriele's love was put to the test on the Netflix series, but then along came Lorenzo

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Temptation Island

Topics: Netflix, Sex and Relationships

Britt Jones
Britt Jones