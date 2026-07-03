If you’ve ever wanted to test your partner’s loyalty, you might have to expect to see something you’re not prepared for. Like the contestants on Temptation Island.

How many shows must there be that's entire plot is to expose cheaters?

Apparently, there needs to be more, and this time, with a beach too.

The difference between Temptation Island and similar shows is that this is an Italian version of the Netflix series that’s a spinoff of the popular reality TV show.

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It’s set on an island (duh) and features a group of couples who have come to make or break their relationship by...dating eligible singles.

However, the goal is to ultimately test the relationship to its limits, and to keep a physical and emotional distance from the singles.

The hope is that couples will realize they’re right for eachother, despite being faced with other potential matches.

Sara and Gabriele appeared on Temptation Island (Temptation Island)

With this context in mind, it’s safe to say that this is certified cashout material, and cashout one man did after catching his girlfriend on a secret camera doing something he didn’t expect.

Sara, a beauty salon owner, and Gabriele, a bartender, appeared on the show in season 2 to address some misunderstandings.

However, when it came to other men, Gabriele was apprehensions that his partner would stray during her alone time with them.

Sadly, something did happen, and the bartender flipped out.

In one of the scenes between Sara and singleton Lorenzo – who previously had Gabriele sweating when he danced with the entrepreneur – saw Sara being massaged intimately, with Lorenzo’s hands sliding down her thighs.

As soon as Gabriele witnessed this alongside the other male contestants who were all watching the secret camera, tempers flared.

Gabriele wasn't there to play (Temptation Island)

Immediately, Gabriele sprinted from the hut, smacked a camera on his way, and raced to the scene of the crime.

There, he began to shout for his love, and scream at the contestants from his side of the beach.

In his introduction video, Gabriele, from Milan, said he wanted to join the show to find out if Sara was in it for the long haul, claiming: “I am deeply in love, but she has taken me and left me as many times as she wanted. I found some chats on her phone, she denies everything, but I am convinced that she cheated on me.”

But Sara saw things differently.

She said in her own interview: “He wants to keep me all to himself, in his glass bubble, and that’s why I always end up leaving him. He always needs to know who I’m with and what I’m doing. I’m limited in my work, and dealing with men makes him feel insecure.”

Mmm, it doesn’t seem like it’s off to a great start.