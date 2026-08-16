Tori Spelling opens up about ‘shuddering’ on-set experience with director who 'didn’t like’ her
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Tori Spelling opens up about ‘shuddering’ on-set experience with director who 'didn’t like’ her

The flick's director has since commented on the Scary Movie 2 star's claims

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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