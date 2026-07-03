The star-studded guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has been revealed ahead of the big day in New York this weekend.

The celebrity power couple look set to be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, with the arena being 'transformed' for the multi-day event which will see Swift and Kelce marry.

A filing has been raised by the couple for a permit to shut down the streets in the surrounding area, as the event is said to have already started.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, leaks have stated the celebrations have already got underway with a rehearsal dinner attended by 100 people on July 2.

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Page Six revealed that the smaller event was attended by Swift and Kelce's family, while some friends also made the cut.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are marrying this week (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The outlet reported that Swift’s close friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Jack Antonoff and his sister, and Ashley Avignone, gathered at the Infosys Theater inside Maddison Square Garden for the rehearsal dinner.

Former NHL player Jarret Stoll, Tree Paine, Swift’s publicist, close friend, Abigail Anderson, as well as Kelce’s manager, Amanda Santa, were also at the gathering.

Ex NFL star Ross Travis, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and sports commentator Charissa Thompson were amongst the attendees, too.

There will be an even bigger list attending the main event, which includes TV writer Lena Dunham, Swift's musical partner Jack Antonoff, his fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, sports commentators Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson and Greg Olsen, as well as Kelce's long-term best friend, Aric Jones.

Many other famous faces are expected to be in New York over the weekend, including Ed Sheeran, Zoe Kravtiz, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, plus George and Claire Kittle.

Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez will be in attendance (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

And those guests will certainly be in for a treat when it comes to the food at the wedding...

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.