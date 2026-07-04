The secrets behind the most highly anticipated celebrity wedding of the decade are continuing to spill out, with the heartwarming reason why Hollywood icon Adam Sandler stepped forward to officially officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage finally revealed.

When the global pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially exchanged vows on Friday evening on a completely transformed, hyper-secure Madison Square Garden arena floor, the presence of the 59-year-old comedy legend at the altar left the thousands of A-list guests completely stunned.

A billboard outside of Madison Square Garden that reads "JUST&T MARRIED!" confirmed the nuptials around 7:30 ET, with a formal statement by their publicist Tree Paine sharing additional details with PEOPLE.

"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry," the statement reads.

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The pair "did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen."

"Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement concluded.

Rather than choosing a traditional religious official or a close mutual friend from the music or sports worlds, the couple entrusted their historic "I Dos" to the Happy Gilmore star.

According to statements from Swift's publicist and close production sources, the choice was not a random Hollywood pairing, but rather a deeply personal nod to a shared family obsession and a vital, full-circle moment in the couple’s high-profile romance.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally said 'I do' on Friday afternoon (Taylorswift / Instagram)

The Ultimate Swiftie Connection

The foundation of the unexpected pairing stems from Sandler's well-documented status as an absolute, unapologetic "Swiftie."

The actor and his daughters—Sadie, 20, and Sunny, 17—have been a fixture in the VIP tents of the Eras Tour across the globe, frequently spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans and singing along to every lyric.

Sandler has previously admitted that Swift is one of the only stars who makes him nervous, confessing on SiriusXM’s Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend that he gets "a little jumpy" around her because he doesn't want to blow it for his kids.

Sources close to the couple reveal that when Taylor and Travis first went public with their relationship, Sandler was one of the loudest, most vocal supporters of the romance in Hollywood, famously praising the pairing during a viral appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Speaking candidly about the pop icon's cultural impact, Sandler praised Swift for the positive environment her music creates, particularly for young women.

"She means an awful lot to our house," Sandler told Stern, adding that her music and live performances bring "pure joy" to his family.

He also commended Swift's work ethic and the genuine nature of her relationship with her fanbase, calling her an exceptional role model.

Travis Kelce's Comedy Fandom

On the other side of the equation, Travis Kelce has never hidden his immense admiration for Sandler's cinematic catalog.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end grew up during the peak of Sandler's 1990s comedy empire and has frequently referenced films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison during interviews and episodes of his New Heights podcast.

The mutual admiration became a two-way street when Sandler publicly voiced his support for the high-profile romance between Swift and Kelce shortly after they went public in late 2023. Sandler noted in media appearances that he was incredibly happy for the couple, echoing the sentiments of millions of fans worldwide.

While the trio operates in entirely different corners of the entertainment industry, their real-world crossover remains a favorite example of Hollywood worlds colliding—rooted in genuine fandom, mutual respect, and a shared appreciation for each other's work.

Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, Swift's publicist confirmed ( Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Laughter and Tears at the Altar

Sandler, who jumped at the chance to officiate the historic union, spent weeks collaborating with the couple to craft a ceremony that perfectly balanced emotional depth with his trademark humor.

Completely abandoning his signature oversized polo shirts and basketball shorts for the occasion in favour of a classic, sharp tuxedo, Sandler kept the star-studded crowd laughing throughout the emotional exchange.

The ceremony skipped traditional large wedding parties; instead, Swift's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce stood by his brother's side as Best Man. Both the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior outfits designed by Jonathan Anderson.

With Sandler officially binding the historic partnership and the reception running deep into Saturday morning, the massive MSG celebration has cemented itself as an unforgettable crossover event. As the new Mr. and Mrs. Kelce prepare to step out into their married life, they do so with a marriage certificate signed by none other than the king of comedy himself.