This Is Us star Chrissy Metz hits back at weight loss critics after starting GLP-1 medication
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This Is Us star Chrissy Metz hits back at weight loss critics after starting GLP-1 medication

Metz received some backlashing after opening up about her weight loss journey

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity, Health

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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