This Is Us star Chrissy Metz hits back at weight loss critics after starting GLP-1 medication

Chrissy Metz has been candid about her weight loss journey, but one revelation sparked backlash.

The This Is Us star eventually confirmed she had turned to a GLP-1 medication after being a 'skeptic' for six years but not everyone was supportive.

The news wasn’t received well by some but Metz is now speaking out.

During an appearance on The Tamsen Show podcast, she further discussed why she decided to start taking GLP-1 medication and slammed her critics.

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“It’s not that I don’t have people and naysayers and people comment all kinds of stuff to this day,” she began. “Like I don’t know when people will stop doing that. I don’t think it will ever happen.”

She then shared a recent interaction with a distant relative who praised her for ‘taking control of your weight’ as ‘weight has always been an issue in our family’.

Metz said the relative is ‘an overweight woman’ herself and understands the struggles. While the comment from the relative didn’t hurt as much, ‘the other comments are a little… it’s wild to me’.

Chrissy Metz is currently performing on Broadway (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

She continued: “It’s interesting what people say 'cause would they ever say it to you on the streets? Never. Never.” she said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, Chrissy, you’re pretty, but them eyebrows’. I’m like ‘Oh my God, it doesn’t matter what I do. It doesn’t matter.”

The Broadway star shared some of the comments she gets, including, ‘Why’d you wear that? Why did you do this? Like why aren’t you losing weight? Oh, you’re losing weight?’

She reflected: “It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what you do. And I know it’s not personal, but it can be taxing, but you sometimes just got to just shut it off 'cause no matter what you do, somebody’s going to have something to say.”

Metz spoke to E! News about the reason she decided to use GLP-1 medications.

"I had a friend who was very thorough in his explanation, and he basically did a thesis on GLP-1s, alongside some information about the health history and of my family and my father.

It was then where the actor believed it was 'something she should look into'.

Metz then revealed she had been on diets since she was a child.

Metz rose to fame as a main cast member on This Is Us (Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I know I could lose weight, but I didn't know that I could quiet food noise, and I didn't know there were other factors," she added.

Metz said her reasoning behind it wasn't for 'vanity purposes,' nor due to pressure.

Instead, she thought: "'How can I be the healthiest for the longest, and how can I really make it a priority for my future?'"

The star recently made her Broadway debut in & Juliet and told the outlet she wasn't sure if she would be able to do the 8 show run a week six months ago, claiming it's helped with her inflammation and 'overall health'.

She also said that due to 'quietened food noise,' which she wasn't even aware was a thing at first, she now has more time to place her mind on the show.

In a further interview with Today, Metz said that she advises anyone who is thinking about taking the medication to do their research first.

“Nothing is for everybody, and I think it’s important to be skeptical about anything we consume, put in our bodies, watch, listen to,” she said.

Common GLP-1 medications include semaglutide, which is sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus.

She also advised those thinking about the medication to consult with their doctors or another medical professional before making a final decision on whether to take the drugs or not.