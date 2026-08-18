Crystal Harris says 'it’s not our shame to carry' after revealing the truth about life with Hugh Hefner
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Crystal Harris says 'it’s not our shame to carry' after revealing the truth about life with Hugh Hefner

Harris spent 10 years inside the Playboy Mansion and has revealed the strict rules that controlled everything

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Topics: Hugh Hefner, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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