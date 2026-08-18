Crystal Harris says 'it’s not our shame to carry' after revealing the truth about life with Hugh Hefner

Crystal Harris, who was married to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has spoken candidly about the years she spent living at the Playboy Mansion, describing a relationship defined by coercive control rather than the glamorous image often associated with the brand.

Harris appeared as a guest on Firerose's podcast No One Asked Her, where the pair discussed surviving abusive relationships that played out under intense public scrutiny.

Harris, a New York Times bestselling author, wrote about her experiences in her memoir Only Say Good Things.

During the conversation, Harris said she had come to understand that the shame associated with her situation didn't belong to her.

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'It's not our shame to carry,' she said. 'It's definitely theirs.'

Crystal Harris has spoken publicly about her experiences during her marriage to Hugh Hefner. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Strict curfews and ever-shifting rules

Harris, who met Hefner when she was 21 and married him a decade later, described a household governed by rigid, ever-shifting rules.

She said Hefner dictated what she could wear, how she styled her hair and even which colour lipstick she could use, claiming she would be reprimanded if she deviated from his preferences.

"He would always tell me, 'Wear the flag,' which is the Playboy Bunny logo. And... 'Put something on that's more colorful," she added.

Regarding her hair, she shared: "He used to like tap on my roots... and you were required to have it like bleached blonde all the time no matter what."

Crystal also said she was rarely permitted to leave the property, recalling a strict curfew built around a nightly 6.00pm 'movie night' that doubled as a way of keeping track of her whereabouts.

According to Harris, her circle of friends was largely limited to other women who were also involved with Hefner.

She said: "I couldn't really have many friends outside of the girls that he was sleeping with"

The control extended to small, everyday freedoms, she said.

Harris recalled that after Hefner's death in 2017, she realised she didn't know how to turn on her car's headlights, having rarely been allowed out after dark during their marriage.

The Playboy Mansion was Crystal Harris's home for almost a decade. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Harris said it took time to recognise the extent of what she'd been through, explaining that she didn't fully understand terms like coercive control until after she left.

She described feeling isolated in the aftermath of Hefner's death, saying she stayed largely confined to one room of the house for around six weeks while she worked out her next steps.

Crystal said: "When you don't have an identity of your own... the person who gives it to you can also take it away"

She explained that because she had been controlled for nearly a decade, she didn't know how to move forward or what her next steps were once he was gone.

Crystal also spoke about facing public mockery during her marriage, referencing jokes made about their age gap at award shows, and said she often felt pressured to publicly defend a relationship she now views very differently.

Hugh Hefner founded Playboy magazine in 1953 and died in 2017. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Life after the Playboy Mansion

Since leaving the mansion, Harris said she has focused on rebuilding her sense of identity, from travelling for the first time to returning to education.

She told Firerose she is set to complete a master's degree in psychology in November, ahead of starting a PhD programme later the same month.

Harris said she hopes that sharing her story helps other women recognise similar patterns of control, adding that abuse tends to thrive when kept hidden.

She and Firerose discussed the importance of survivors supporting one another, with Harris noting that some of the harshest criticism she has received online has come from other women.

Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine in 1953, died in September 2017 at the age of 91.