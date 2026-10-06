Bachellorette star Gabby Windy shares she broke her back using vibration plate at 'supersonic speeds'

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette alum, has revealed she broke her back while using a vibration plate in a new way.

Fitness trends come and go, but vibration plates have been sticking around longer than most.

Now, if you don’t know what one is, it’s a vibrating plate a user stands on, and it vibrates their body.

According to GoodRx, vibration plates can aid with bone density, muscle building, balance enhancing, and more via forcing micro-contractions in the body due to the vibrations.

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There are also some research to suggest it also can help with blood circulation.

However, despite being part of Gabby’s morning routine, just one wrong decision led her to break her back.

After the injury, she described an ‘insatiable’ tingling and pins and needles feeling.

Gabby Windey admitted to breaking her back (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Revealing the accident in a Substack article published on October 2, she wrote: "Most mornings, I vibrate. On a plate. The cheeks of my ass convulse side to side, like a seizure.

“The vibration plate is designed to rid stagnant lymph fluid, by shaking up the turgid and sallow with probable microplastics, from my rotting carcass."

However, when she set her machine one day to ‘level 30, supersonic speed,’ it all went wrong.

Gabby wrote: "Seemingly, subtly, somewhere on the way to 30, maybe 10 or 20, my vertebrae turn crooked and rub against each other.”

The 35-year-old added: "A small piece breaks off from friction. It catches air. Then it lands softly, too softly, so softly the landing’s in question."

"It was too fast vibrations I guess, and too many vibrations maybe, and too much pressure to shake," she continued. "And it broke. Broke right off, like your ex-boyfriend’s bumper. Well, technically, it cracked."

She went on to call her persistent tingling ‘the strangest feeling’, and dubbed it ‘ineffable.’

Gabby wrote: “If I had to pick one word to describe this tickle of this nerve, it’s tormenting. No. Maybe tantalizing. No, titillating. Yes, titillating!

"This is the greatest sense of condemnation; of persecution, I’ll ever feel. And I do wish it on my worst enemy If only they hadn’t wished it on me first."

She claimed it was due to a vibration plate (Getty Stock Images)

Now, the Traitors winner is a self-proclaimed ‘bad backer.’

According to a 2014 study, which aimed to work out just how safe these devices are, ‘vibration is a known to cause both acute and chronic injury to a range of physiologic systems, including musculoskeletal, circulatory and nervous.’

It added that ‘several Whole Body Vibration devices far exceed what is considered safe for even brief exposure to the healthy standing human’, noting: “Caution must be employed when considering the use of Whole Body Vibration, particularly in the case of the elderly or infirm.”

It concluded: “It is recommended that only those WBV devices which conform to ISO-2631 guidelines and exposure limits are utilized.”