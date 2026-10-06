Bachellorette star Gabby Windy shares she broke her back using vibration plate at 'supersonic speeds'
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Bachellorette star Gabby Windy shares she broke her back using vibration plate at 'supersonic speeds'

Gabby Windy revealed her struggles with 'tormenting' symptoms after the injury

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Celebrity, Health, Fitness

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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