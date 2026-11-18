Hilary Swank is telling people criticizing her for having a baby in her 50s to 'get with the times'.

The Million Dollar Baby star, 52, and her husband Philip Schneider, 52, announced they were expecting their third child last month, three years after Swank gave birth to twins, Aya and Ohm, at age 48.

On Wednesday, November 18, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning Swank revealed how she was finding her second pregnancy easier than the first.

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“I remember when I had James, who’s my youngest, I had him at 42 and everyone talked and I think I was called a geriatric mum," host Cat Deeley said.

“I know, it’s time to get with the times!" Swank responded. "We’re so advanced in our world, people are living so much longer, and so many women are wanting to wait until later. It’s becoming quite a normal thing to have children later."

Swank told the hosts that 'a singleton was much easier to carry than twins', adding that she was working until three weeks into her first trimester during her first pregnancy.

"I was working 18 hour days and I had two body doubles because they couldn't work overtime, but the pregnant, geriatric lady could," she laughed.

The star added that she felt 'so blessed' to be a 'working actor, storyteller, and a mom'.

The actress, who is currently starring in the latest - and last - series of Yellowjackets, revealed that her twins were extremely excited about the new arrival, and are constantly asking when the baby will be arriving.

"I say Christmas time and they wake up pretty much every morning asking whether it's Christmas yet, they're so excited," Swank adorably revealed.

Hilary Swank announced she was expecting her third child last month (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The Boys Don't Cry star has previously opened up about the negative comments she received after announcing her first pregnancy in 2023.

“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She then recalled one woman telling her: “'How dare you? You’re too old, and you won’t be old enough when your kids are older. My dad was my favorite person and he died when I was in my 20s, my early 20s and it’s just devastation'."

The Hollywood icon announced her pregnancy on Instagram, with a video of her family dancing with the lights off with glow sticks taped to their bodies, before revealing her bump.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December," she wrote in the caption.