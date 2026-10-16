Pregnant Hilary Swank, 52, hits back at people judging women for having babies later in life
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Pregnant Hilary Swank, 52, hits back at people judging women for having babies later in life

The Million Dollar Baby star was told she was 'too old' to have children

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Topics: Hilary Swank, Hollywood, Parenting

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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