Pregnant Hilary Swank, 52, hits back at people judging women for having babies later in life

Hilary Swank is hitting back at people who have said she's 'too old' to have a baby.

Swank, 52, and her husband Philip Schneider, 52, announced they were expecting their third child earlier this week. It comes three years after the Hollywood icon gave birth to twins, Aya and Ohm, at age 48.

During her announcement in 2023, the Boys Don't Cry star said she had gotten negative responses from other women, due to her age.

“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” Swank told Drew Barrymore on a clip for an upcoming October 20 interview.

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Barrymore also noted that some men 'have children in their 80s' and no one bats an eyelid.

The couple are expecting their third baby (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Swank then recalled a woman saying, “How dare you? You’re too old, and you won’t be old enough when your kids are older. My dad was my favorite person and he died when I was in my 20s, my early 20s and it’s just devastation."

Further explaining the encounter, the woman who made the comment to the star later told her that she had been left devastated when her father passed away in her 20s, hence the comment.

“I related to it because my dad [has] also passed, but he was one of my favorite people on earth,” Swank told Barrymore.

Stephen Michael Swank died in 2021, seven years after his daughter paused her acting career to serve as his caretaker.

“I thought to myself, ‘well, I would rather be born and have that person that was my favorite person and experience that than not at all,'” she added.

Swank announced her pregnancy earlier this week with a video of her family dancing with the lights off with glow sticks taped to their bodies, before revealing her bump.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December," she wrote in the caption.

Swank announced her pregnancy earlier this week (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The post was filled with congratulations, with many people saying the star had 'given them hope.'

"At 39 I'm still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family," one comment read.

Swank, who previously shared she had frozen her eggs at 37, told Womens Health last year that she 'would have had kids earlier.'

However, she said 'it all culminated' when it did.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and her husband, social venture entrepreneur, Schneider, met on a blind date after being set up by friends, she told Vogue in 2018.

The pair got married in 2018, welcoming their twins three years later.







