Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider announce she is pregnant at 52 three years after having twins
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Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider announce she is pregnant at 52 three years after having twins

The two time Oscar-winner announced the news on Wednesday, expanding her household three and a half years after welcoming twins Aya and Ohm.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Hilary Swank, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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