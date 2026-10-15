Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider announce she is pregnant at 52 three years after having twins

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank has stunned fans around the world by announcing she is pregnant again at the age of 52, preparing to welcome her third child with husband Philip Schneider.

The Hollywood icon, who famously became a first-time mother in 2023 when she gave birth to twins Aya and Ohm at age 48, took to social media to reveal that her family is expanding once more.

Sharing the exciting news with an adorable and creative video on Instagram, the announcement came in the form of a short clip that revealed Swank’s family dancing with the lights off with glow sticks taped to their bodies, before Swank appeared with a baby bump featuring a tiny glow stick-clad baby.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼,” she captioned the video, hinting that she is due this winter.

Advert

The announcement immediately sparked widespread celebration and astonishment, with followers and celebrity peers hailing the news as an extraordinary new chapter for the beloved actress.

Sharing the news with her millions of followers, Swank posted an emotional update confirming that baby number three is officially on the way.

The Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry star expressed profound gratitude for the unexpected blessing, marveling at the opportunity to experience pregnancy and early motherhood in her fifties.





The pregnancy marks another remarkable milestone in Swank's deeply personal journey through family life.

For years, the celebrated performer was candid about putting off parenthood while prioritizing her demanding acting career and dedicating significant time to serve as the sole caregiver for her ailing father following his lung transplant.

When she and Schneider welcomed their boy-girl twins three and a half years ago, Swank described motherhood as the ultimate culmination of a lifelong dream.

The couple has remained fiercely dedicated to raising their toddlers away from the relentless glare of Hollywood spotlights, often sharing glimpses of their life centered on nature, family values, and grounded parenting.

Swank's revelation that she is carrying her third child in her early fifties has resonated powerfully across digital platforms, further shattering rigid biological timelines and outdated societal stigmas surrounding older motherhood.

Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider are expecting their third child together ( Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

While pregnancies in one's fifties are medically rare and often viewed through a cautious lens, Swank has consistently championed women listening to their bodies and pursuing their dreams on their own terms.

Messages of congratulations poured in from across the entertainment world within minutes of the announcement going live, with fellow actors, filmmakers, and fans marveling at the couple's happy update.

Swank and Schneider, an entrepreneur, were married in a picturesque ceremony beneath ancient trees in an intimate redwood grove in California in August 2018. Now, three and a half years after doubling their family in one go, the couple is preparing their home for a fifth family member, proving that life's most meaningful adventures rarely adhere to conventional schedules.