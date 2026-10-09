Elon Musk's exes speak out on what it's like having kids with him as they're called his 'breeders'

Two of Elon Musk's exes have spoken in a new documentary, alleging that he sees the mothers of his children as 'interchangeable'.

The revelations come from Alex Gibney's four-hour film Musk, which is out in theaters today (October 9).

The SpaceX founder has fathered 14 known children over the years and openly advocates for global population growth. However, his former partners have now shared rare insight into his complicated personal life and approach to parenting.

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Former girlfriend Ashley St. Clair explained in the film that Musk wants to 'create a legion of children before the civil war'.

The documentary arrives shortly after Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis announced on X that she had been dumped by the billionaire - who fathers all four of her children: twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon.

The Tesla CEO's first wife, Justine Wilson, who has welcomed six children with the tech mogul, also provided her perspective in the new film.

Speaking about how the mothers of his children are viewed by Musk and others, she said: "I always felt we were pretty interchangeable in this story.

"Somebody on Elon's side referred to us as 'the breeders'.

"And there's a playbook, you know, it's kind of like an assembly line by now."

Musk with his first wife Justine Wilson (Justine Wilson)

The 55-year-old has blasted the Oscar-winning documentarian throughout this latest project by calling him various names on X, such as a 'douchebag', a 'crackpot', an 'idiot' while also saying the documentary is 'a hit piece that misses' and claiming it 'makes the fatal sin of being boring for 4 hours'.

Despite his criticisms, Justine used the film to reflect on their changing relationship dynamics after his early business success.

"I learned the term gaslighting through my relationship with Elon," Justine told the camera.

"He would reinvent the arena of the conversation and kind of like knock you out of it. And then you're like there and wondering, 'What happened?'"

She claimed he would tell her 15 things that were wrong with her until she cried, only to ask her to go to the movies days later.

St. Clair also shared her alleged experiences, noting they first connected online before meeting in person.

Ashley St. Clair claimed Musk was messaging women asking them to have his children (CNN)

After welcoming their son Romulus in September 2024, she began hearing from other women who claimed Musk was messaging them to father a baby.

"It's like a Gatling gun of sperm in his DMs," she joked in the documentary.

A Gatling gun, in case you were wondering, is a multi-barrel rapid-fire hand-cranked weapon from the 19th century.

St. Clair alleged that Musk 'told me that he wanted to use surrogates' because it was the only way to build his desired family size.

She also claimed he refused to bring all his children to public events, and when she questioned why certain kids were absent, she alleged: "He said, 'Well, that's because X is my favorite.'"

Ashley St Clair claimed that Elon Musk said his son X Æ was his favorite (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

St. Clair also alleged that she refused to sign a $40 nondisclosure agreement in order to participate in the documentary.

However, Musk strongly denied the claim on X, writing: "She was never offered that and has a history of making false claims."

UNILAD has contacted a representative for Elon Musk for a comment.