Elon Musk's exes speak out on what it's like having kids with him as they're called his 'breeders'
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Elon Musk's exes speak out on what it's like having kids with him as they're called his 'breeders'

One of the women said he wanted to 'create a legion of children before the civil war'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Parenting

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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