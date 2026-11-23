A 28-year-old trans activist has died by euthanasia after documenting his mental and physical health struggles on Instagram.

Jason Bhugwandass announced his own death in a pre-written statement, in which he spoke about struggling with PTSD symptoms for many years.

The Dutch activist campaigned against abuse and mistreatment in the Netherlands' closed youth care system, having experienced the system himself as a teenager.

Bhugwandass had a difficult childhood, growing up in an unstable home environment where he witnessed domestic violence, alcoholism, and physical abuse.

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In recent years, he had developed Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) and Lance-Adams Syndrome, which caused severe neurological symptoms, including involuntary movements and difficulties walking.

His conditions progressively worsened to the point where he could no longer walk properly, regularly needed emergency medical attention and eventually required residential care because he could no longer look after himself.

He dedicated his life to exposing abuse and neglect within the Dutch youth care system. (@jasonervd/Instagram)

In his heartbreaking statement, the beloved activist wrote: "I have passed away. As you know I have struggled for years with severe and complex post-traumatic stress. Over the past year I also got physically ill on top of that. My body stopped after I published my last report 'Died Alone'.

"In the last weeks of my life I could no longer function on my own and therefore I lived in a nursing home (where I was taken very good care of by the way)."

He added: "In this life, with these experiences and these conditions, I could not realize my ambitions. Although I am intelligent, I could lose that insufficient. Someday I wanted to be a lawyer or a judge. In practice I became nothing at all."

The 28-year-old said that, despite looking back on a challenging and turbulent life, he had no regrets and believed he had achieved what he set out to do.

The 28-year-old shared a devastating final message. (@jasonervd/Instagram)

However, he acknowledged that his determination had come at an enormous personal cost, leaving him in a state of complete ill health.

He said: "In recent weeks, besides anger, there was also some space for appreciation of who was there. I realize that besides a lot of enemies, I also had a lot of accomplices. I want to thank you for that."

In his final message, he wrote: "Dear people, take care of each other."

Through research led by people with lived experience, Bhugwandass spoke to dozens of former patients who had been confined to psychiatric wards.

His findings exposed the shocking conditions faced by vulnerable children, who were found to spend an average of 20 to 21 hours a day in isolation.

His campaigning subsequently helped prompt the Dutch House of Representatives to pass a motion calling for the closure of high-security isolation units in youth care facilities.