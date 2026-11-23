Trump's intelligence director, Jay Clayton, called it 'entirely appropriate' to describe Putin as a friend, before later backtracking.

The president branded the Russian leader a 'friend' on numerous occasions over the weekend, following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, when the three world leaders met for historic nuclear talks.

He reiterated the sentiment on Truth Social on Saturday (November 21), posting a photo of himself shaking Putin's hand alongside the caption: "My friend."

Although Clayton clarified that Putin is 'not' a friend to the US, he stopped short of criticising Trump's description.

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Speaking with ABC News, the national intelligence director explained: "It's unbelievable that the three of them got together and had that discussion in what I would say is, you know, a time in the world where there's conflict and the like, and it should be assuring that you have the three world nuclear powers getting together and saying, 'We're not going to go in that direction'."

The three world leaders met in China to discuss nuclear weapons. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

When questioned about Trump's decision to call Putin a 'friend', Clayton defended the wording, insisting it was appropriate given the context of their conversation.

Speaking on a separate occasion with CNN, the director added: "Getting the three nuclear powers together and getting them to agree that they are not going to escalate, that they are going to communicate, that is historic. That is remarkable.

"And in that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely."

The talks, held in Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, southern China, centered on nuclear weapons, with the three leaders representing the world's largest nuclear powers.

In a joint statement following discussions, they declared a 'nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought' and vowed to 'engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation'.

Trump's Director of National Intelligence doubled down on the president's remarks. (Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

It added: "The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of state officials are of paramount importance."

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in on Trump's comments, saying the US president was free to describe Putin however he wished, but stressing that Ukraine viewed the Russian leader very differently. He added: "For us he is an enemy... for us, he is a killer."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, escalating a conflict that had been ongoing since 2014, when Russian forces annexed Crimea and fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine.

The invasion has led to widespread destruction, millions of people being displaced and tens of thousands of deaths, while repeated attempts to secure a lasting peace have so far failed.