Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met in Shenzhen, China yesterday (November 19), for three-way talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, an annual forum that hosts leaders from 21 of the world's biggest economies in the region.

The meeting ended with a joint four-point agreement, setting out the leaders' positions on United Nations reform, refined fuel production, the immunity of state officials and nuclear weapons.

The first point concerns the UN. As permanent members of the Security Council, China, Russia and the US said they are committed to promoting reform so the organization can respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its mission of maintaining international peace and security.

The second covers energy. The three countries plan to increase production and supply of refined petroleum products 'for the benefit of all nations', and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

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The joint four-point agreement covers UN reform, refined fuel production, the immunity of state officials and nuclear weapons. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

That commitment comes despite sanctions on Russian fuel sales.

The third concerns the immunity of state officials. The leaders said the principle of national consent and respect for that immunity are 'of paramount importance', adding that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. Putin is the subject of an international arrest warrant over war crimes in Ukraine.

Trump raised the subject in his opening remarks, saying: "The world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China, are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth."

The fourth point reaffirms that 'a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought'. The three countries will also engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.

Despite the tone of the trilateral meeting, Putin had a message for Kyiv once it ended. He said Russia would respond to Ukraine’s strikes on the Kerch Bridge, a crossing he championed after Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

“But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we won’t negotiate. We’ll respond to these strikes, and I want everyone to know about this,” he said.

Putin has promised a 'painful response' following the destruction of his beloved Kerch Bridge. (AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian Security Service)

He added: “I believe that our response will be much more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge.”

The warning did not stop there. Putin said future ties between Ukraine and Europe through the EU or NATO would not be accepted, and he issued a further warning about troops from other countries being deployed in Ukraine.

He did, however, leave the door open to talks with European leaders on the war, but only on Russian soil.

“The American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans ... Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow,” the Russian president said.

He continued: “And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue.”

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge cost $3.6 billion and was presented as proof that Crimea had been ‘reunified’ with the Russian mainland. Putin has claimed it was used only for civilian purposes. Kyiv argues it has been used to transport petroleum products and is therefore a legitimate target.

The talks took place at the Qilin Shanzhuang residence, with Xi opening proceedings.

Putin isn't happy about his beloved Kerch bridge being destroyed and has issued a stern warning (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He said China, the US and Russia are working together to 'meet global challenges' and will 'uphold world peace and stability'.

Putin said it was the duty of the 'victors of World War Two' to 'preserve and strengthen international law', adding that the three share 'numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts', including the conflict in Ukraine. After the talks, he reiterated that it was 'a chapter in the history of diplomacy' and said there should be a 'continuation of dialogue'.

Ahead of the talks, Trump and Putin held a pull-aside, where the US president said of Putin: "He's my friend. I look forward to our meeting."

Xi later hosted Trump for lunch at the five-star Kylin Villa after bilateral talks, with trade relations, Iran and fentanyl exports on the agenda. Trump said fentanyl shipments are 'down very, very substantially'.

He also said he and Xi share 'an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon', amid a global crisis brought on by a struggle between the US and Iran over control of the strait.